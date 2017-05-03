The largest digital PC game store, Steam has launched a Steam Support Stats page. This will tell you how long it would take for its customer support to reply on queries be it refunds, account retrieval and the like.

Valve, the company behind Steam has outlined what the Steam Support Stats page would entail with a post on the Steam blog.

“The first thing you’ll see on our stats page is a graph of the volume of submitted help requests that are waiting for a response alongside a graph of the backlog of waiting requests that our support staff has yet to respond to over time. As of today you can see that we receive somewhere around 75,000 help requests per day. We currently end up with around 8,000 requests waiting for responses at most times. We’ve worked hard to expand our staffing and to improve our support processes to get to this point. You can see on our graph that earlier this year we had more than 50,000 requests as our backlog which meant that we had nearly a full day worth of requests waiting for answers at any given point in time. Our goal going forward is to keep the backlog of requests shrinking and to be able to respond to all requests as quickly as possible,” the post reads.

The reason for this, is to improve transparency in user experiences allowing for Valve to deal with consumers better. A welcome endeavour considering that this is one area where, despite a generous refund policy, Steam is perceived to fall short.

Valve also stated that it is expanding its staff and improving support processes to make the Steam Support Stat page a reality.

It will be interesting to see how yet another experiment from Valve pans out seeing that Steam is due for some sweeping changes in the next few months what with Steam Greenlight — its system for publishing games from smaller, unknown developers being removed in favour of Steam Direct, details of which are yet to be revealed.