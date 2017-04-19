With Starcraft Remastered announced earlier this month for a summer release, developer Blizzard also stated that the original Starcraft, and its expansion - Brood War, would be available for free soon.

On Tuesday, Blizzard flipped the switch, making the seminal real-time strategy game a free download for Windows PC and macOS. You can download it via the official Starcraft website. If you have a PC and haven’t tried out Starcraft - there are no more excuses. It’s the reason for the emergence of the real-time strategy and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genres. Its single-player campaign holds up well and if you’re up for it, there’s a rabid multiplayer community to show you the ropes in online play.

What’s more is that it’s got its first patch in over eight years. Details are as follows:

General

Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between

Added UTF-8 support

Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus

Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types

Added options to display actions per minute

Added Observer mode

Added opponent information when joining a game lobby

Added autosaving for replays

Added an option to display game time

Added UPnP support

Updated to a new OpenGL backend Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net

Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections

Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section

Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10

Improved anticheat capabilities Improved installation and patching performance

Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up

Bug Fixes

Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches

Fixed problems with LAN game discovery

Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus

LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes

Known Issues