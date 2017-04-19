Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Starcraft and Starcraft: Brood War Free Download for Windows PC and macOS

 
19 April 2017


Highlights

  • Starcraft is available for free via the official website
  • The game pioneered the real-time strategy genre
  • A remastered version is out this quarter

With Starcraft Remastered announced earlier this month for a summer release, developer Blizzard also stated that the original Starcraft, and its expansion - Brood War, would be available for free soon.

On Tuesday, Blizzard flipped the switch, making the seminal real-time strategy game a free download for Windows PC and macOS. You can download it via the official Starcraft website. If you have a PC and haven’t tried out Starcraft - there are no more excuses. It’s the reason for the emergence of the real-time strategy and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genres. Its single-player campaign holds up well and if you’re up for it, there’s a rabid multiplayer community to show you the ropes in online play.

What’s more is that it’s got its first patch in over eight years. Details are as follows:

General

  • Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between
  • Added UTF-8 support
  • Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus
  • Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types
  • Added options to display actions per minute
  • Added Observer mode
  • Added opponent information when joining a game lobby
  • Added autosaving for replays
  • Added an option to display game time
  • Added UPnP support
  • Updated to a new OpenGL backend Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net
  • Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections
  • Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section
  • Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
  • Improved anticheat capabilities Improved installation and patching performance
  • Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches
  • Fixed problems with LAN game discovery
  • Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus
  • LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes

Known Issues

  • The profile section is currently unavailable
  • Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system
  • Friends location is being improperly displayed
  • Password games will often return bad password trying to join

