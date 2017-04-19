With Starcraft Remastered announced earlier this month for a summer release, developer Blizzard also stated that the original Starcraft, and its expansion - Brood War, would be available for free soon.
On Tuesday, Blizzard flipped the switch, making the seminal real-time strategy game a free download for Windows PC and macOS. You can download it via the official Starcraft website. If you have a PC and haven’t tried out Starcraft - there are no more excuses. It’s the reason for the emergence of the real-time strategy and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genres. Its single-player campaign holds up well and if you’re up for it, there’s a rabid multiplayer community to show you the ropes in online play.
What’s more is that it’s got its first patch in over eight years. Details are as follows:
General
- Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between
- Added UTF-8 support
- Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus
- Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types
- Added options to display actions per minute
- Added Observer mode
- Added opponent information when joining a game lobby
- Added autosaving for replays
- Added an option to display game time
- Added UPnP support
- Updated to a new OpenGL backend Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net
- Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections
- Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section
- Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
- Improved anticheat capabilities Improved installation and patching performance
- Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up
Bug Fixes
- Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches
- Fixed problems with LAN game discovery
- Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus
- LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes
Known Issues
- The profile section is currently unavailable
- Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system
- Friends location is being improperly displayed
- Password games will often return bad password trying to join