Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Could Be Revealed on April 13

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Could Be Revealed on April 13

Highlights

  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 could be officially announced soon
  • This has been hinted on the Star Wars Celebration page
  • It will be published by Electronic Arts

Star Wars Battlefront 2 could be revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on April 13. This has been hinted on the website for the event.

“Guests attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando will get an opportunity to hear what’s new on the Star Wars gaming front from Electronic Arts,” a post from the Star Wars Celebration website reads.

Here's Why Star Wars Battlefront Does Not Have a Single-Player Campaign

Earlier, EA has stated that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be available around this time next year.

During an investor call EA’s Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen was asked by an analyst about the release date of the next Battlefront game to which he confirmed a sequel will be out “a year from now.”

"We’re working very hard on making sure that is an extremely deep and engaging offering," Jorgensen claimed.

Star Wars Battlefront Review

When EA announced Star Wars Battlefront 2 around six months ago, it said a sequel could be expected between April and December. Jorgensen’s comments suggest that it would be out in November - ostensibly just ahead of the movie as was the case with Star Wars Battlefront.

In a previous call Jorgensen said it would have “bigger and better worlds.” While he said it would use content from “the new movies” he didn’t name any specifically.

We’re hoping that EA adds a single-player campaign this time around. It was sorely lacking from the 2015’s release - which was a multiplayer-only affair. Despite an astounding degree of polish with great visuals and fantastic sound design, it wasn’t a justifiable purchase, more so with copious amounts of paid downloadable content attached to it.

Hopefully EA takes a leaf out of Titanfall 2’s book and make all the DLC free, although that seems unlikely.

Tags: Star Wars, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Star Wars Battlefront, EA, Star Wars Battlefront Sequel, PC games, PC gaming, Star Wars Last Jedi, star wars episode 8, star wars episode viii, star wars celebration
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
AMD Ryzen R7 1800X 'Zen' and MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium Review
Datawind
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Could Be Revealed on April 13
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  3. Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an AMD Ryzen CPU
  4. Samsung's Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Galaxy X, Hints New Trademark
  5. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  6. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  8. AMD Ryzen R7 1800X 'Zen' and MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium Review
  9. Nokia 3310 Coming to India Before Android Phones
  10. Apple Said to Have 1,000 Engineers Working on AR for the iPhone 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.