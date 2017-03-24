If you’re done The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there’s another Nintendo Switch title you can check out this weekend in Splatoon 2. The full game is still awhile away but the multiplayer demo, dubbed as Splatoon 2 Global Testfire can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop right away. The timings for it are as follows:

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire timings

• March 24: 12-12:59pm PT (March 25: 12:30-1:29am IST)

• March 24: 8-8:59pm PT (March 25: 8:30-9:29am IST)

• March 25: 4-4:59am PT (March 25: 4:30-5:29pm IST)

• March 25: 12-12:59pm PT (March 26: 12:30-1:29am IST)

• March 25: 8-8:59am PT (March 26: 8:30-9:29am IST)

• March 26: 4-4:59pm PT (March 26: 4:30-5:29am IST)

It’s surprising that there will be only six hours of playable time in total — a far cry from weekend long play sessions we’ve seen from other publishers like Ubisoft with Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands. Perhaps Nintendo isn’t as confident about the Switch’s online capabilities as it would like us to believe?

Splatoon 2 is the sequel to the Wii U smash hit Splatoon — a multiplayer-focussed shooter that has been one of the rare new IPs from Nintendo. It’s out in Summer 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

