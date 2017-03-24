Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire Timings for Nintendo Switch Announced

 
24 March 2017
Splatoon 2 Global Testfire Timings for Nintendo Switch Announced

Highlights

  • Splatoon 2's multiplayer can be played this weekend for free
  • Surprisingly, you can only play it in one hour slots
  • Splatoon 2 will be out later this year

If you’re done The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there’s another Nintendo Switch title you can check out this weekend in Splatoon 2. The full game is still awhile away but the multiplayer demo, dubbed as Splatoon 2 Global Testfire can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop right away. The timings for it are as follows:

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire timings

• March 24: 12-12:59pm PT (March 25: 12:30-1:29am IST)
• March 24: 8-8:59pm PT (March 25: 8:30-9:29am IST)
• March 25: 4-4:59am PT (March 25: 4:30-5:29pm IST)
• March 25: 12-12:59pm PT (March 26: 12:30-1:29am IST)
• March 25: 8-8:59am PT (March 26: 8:30-9:29am IST)
• March 26: 4-4:59pm PT (March 26: 4:30-5:29am IST)

Nintendo Switch Review

 

It’s surprising that there will be only six hours of playable time in total — a far cry from weekend long play sessions we’ve seen from other publishers like Ubisoft with Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands. Perhaps Nintendo isn’t as confident about the Switch’s online capabilities as it would like us to believe?

Splatoon 2 is the sequel to the Wii U smash hit Splatoon — a multiplayer-focussed shooter that has been one of the rare new IPs from Nintendo. It’s out in Summer 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

We discuss the Nintendo Switch on the Transition, Gadgets 360’s gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Splatoon 2, Splatoon 2 global testfire, Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 2 global testfire timings, Nintendo, Splatoon 2 multiplayer demo, Splatoon 2 multiplayer beta
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire Timings for Nintendo Switch Announced
 
 

