Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Glacier White PS4 Slim to Launch in India Next Week

 
11 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Glacier White PS4 Slim to Launch in India Next Week

Highlights

  • The Glacier White PS4 Slim will be available in India from next week
  • It will not come with any games or other freebies
  • It will be listed by most online retailers soon

India gets another variant of the PS4 Slim. According to several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India will release the Glacier White PS4 Slim 500GB console. It will cost Rs. 27,990 and be available from next week. No games or PS Plus subscriptions will be a part of the offer. Something to keep in mind, if you were expecting freebies along with the purchase.

Expect the likes of Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop to have it listed today or by next week at the earliest. For the longest time, Sony India has stayed away from coloured consoles, bringing them in extremely late in the PS3’s lifecycle and ignoring coloured versions of the PS Vita altogether.

 

And while the PS4 has seen several colour options since its inception, this is the first time the company has decided to release the PS4 in a colour that isn’t black.

We can’t help but feel Sony has dropped the ball by not including any games along with the package. More so when Rs. 27,990 gets you a PS4 with two controllers or a PS4 with Horizon Zero Dawn. For Rs. 1,000 more, you get Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank, Driveclub, and three months of PS Plus along with a PS4.

Suffice to say, if you’re really hankering for a PS4 that stands out from the crowd, this could be an option. Confused as to which PS4 to buy? We have you covered with our comprehensive guide.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Slim 500GB, Sony India, PS4 Bundle India, White PS4, Glacier White PS4 Slim, White PS4 Slim India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Amazon Said to Be Looking at New Food Technology for Home Delivery
WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger May Still Put User Information at Risk, Claims Study
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Glacier White PS4 Slim to Launch in India Next Week
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. What Is Sarahah App, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  2. 6 Points to Understand the Blue Whale Game
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  4. Aircel Offers 168GB Data, Unlimited Calls for 84 Days at Rs. 419
  5. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  6. High School Student Gets Paid Big Money for Reporting Security Flaw
  7. Micromax Confirms Infinity Smartphone Series Launch on August 22
  8. These Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. These Are the Best Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers You Can Get
  10. Xiaomi Mi 5X Gets a Cheaper Variant Ahead of Expected India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.