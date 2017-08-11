Glacier White PS4 Slim to Launch in India Next Week

India gets another variant of the PS4 Slim. According to several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India will release the Glacier White PS4 Slim 500GB console. It will cost Rs. 27,990 and be available from next week. No games or PS Plus subscriptions will be a part of the offer. Something to keep in mind, if you were expecting freebies along with the purchase.

Expect the likes of Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop to have it listed today or by next week at the earliest. For the longest time, Sony India has stayed away from coloured consoles, bringing them in extremely late in the PS3’s lifecycle and ignoring coloured versions of the PS Vita altogether.

And while the PS4 has seen several colour options since its inception, this is the first time the company has decided to release the PS4 in a colour that isn’t black.

We can’t help but feel Sony has dropped the ball by not including any games along with the package. More so when Rs. 27,990 gets you a PS4 with two controllers or a PS4 with Horizon Zero Dawn. For Rs. 1,000 more, you get Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank, Driveclub, and three months of PS Plus along with a PS4.

Suffice to say, if you’re really hankering for a PS4 that stands out from the crowd, this could be an option. Confused as to which PS4 to buy? We have you covered with our comprehensive guide.