Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Summer Value Bundle With 5 Games Listed on Amazon India

 
21 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Summer Value Bundle With 5 Games Listed on Amazon India

Highlights

  • The PS4 Slim 1TB console will be available with five games for Rs. 32,990
  • Another new bundle comes with a second DualShock 4 controller
  • No PS4 Pro bundles have been announced for India yet

Sony India has a new PS4 Slim bundle on the way. This time around, according to a listing on Amazon India, you’ll be getting a PS4 1TB console, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (which consists of the first three Uncharted games), The Last of Us Remastered, and Infamous Second Son.

While pricing or release date isn’t up on sites like Amazon just yet, several retailers have confirmed with Gadgets 360 that it would cost Rs. 32,990 and be available from next week at the latest. Not too shabby considering that these are some of the better games on the console.

PS4 vs PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

 

However, we can’t help but feel that due to the age of the included games— The Last of Us Remastered and Infamous released in 2014. Sony should be having bundles with more recent titles, similar to what they did with Horizon Zero Dawn, Watch Dogs 2, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

And this isn’t all. Sony appears to have launched another PS4 Slim bundle as well. Rs. 29,990 gets you a PS4 Slim 500GB console and two DualShock 4 controllers. Considering PS4 controllers retail for close to Rs. 5,000, it’s decent value if you play local multiplayer games like FIFA 17, but if you prefer gaming on your own, the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle provides greater value if you can find it. We've reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story once we hear from the company.

PlayStation India Head on PS4 Price Drops, Digital Downloads, PlayStation Network Cards, and More

Before you ask, no, there are no bundles for the PS4 Pro just yet. Though there are rumours that the recently announced Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be available with the PS4 Pro when the game hits on November 17. Right now there’s only the PS4 Pro 1TB console available for Rs. 38,990 with no games.

Confused as to which PS4 to buy? We have you covered with our comprehensive guide.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS4, PS4 Slim 1TB, PS4 Slim 500GB, PS4 Slim bundles, PS4 India Price, PS4 Slim India Price, Sony India, Sony, Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, The Last of Us Remastered, Infamous Second Son, PS4 Summer Value Bundle, DualShock 4
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Airtel 4G Is Fastest in India, Jio Most Widespread, Says OpenSignal
Vivo V5 Plus
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Summer Value Bundle With 5 Games Listed on Amazon India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. From Mi 1 to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Appears to Stand Tall in First Durability Test
  3. HTC U 'Squeezable Phone' Set to Launch on May 16
  4. LG G6 to Reportedly Be Launched at Rs. 51,990 in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Spotted at Certification Site; Mi MIX 2 Rumoured Again
  7. Moto Earbuds 2 In-Ear Headphones Launched at Rs. 799
  8. WhatsApp Group Admins Could Face FIR for Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order
  9. Top 6 Features of the Xiaomi Mi 6
  10. Airtel 4G Is Fastest in India, Jio Most Widespread, Says OpenSignal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.