Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Unveils Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 Console Bundle

 
22 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony Unveils Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 Console Bundle

Highlights

  • Limited edition console features a GT logo on the faceplate, controller
  • The limited edition also features the Day 1 edition of the game
  • There are also several PS4 bundles with a standard copy of the game

Sony on Tuesday unveiled a Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console bundle. It will go on sale from October 18 in the UK, Europe, and Australasia, alongside the launch of the Polyphone Digital-developed Gran Turismo Sport game. So far, no pricing for the Gran Turismo-themed PS4 console bundle has been revealed. Apart from the console bundle, company alongside unveiled a standalone Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller, apart from the controller with a standard copy of the game.

The Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PS4 console bundle features a 1TB console with a silver faceplate and the GT logo, apart from a customised silver DualShock 4 wireless controller that also features the logo on the touchpad. The limited edition console is bundled with the Day 1 edition of the game, which has $250,000 in-game credits, livery sticker packs, a chrome racing helmet, and 60 PS4 avatars.

sony ps4 gran turismo sport limited edition box sony

Separately, Sony also announced four other bundles that would give buyers a standard copy of Gran Turismo Sport alongside - Jet Black PS4 1TB Edition, Jet Black PS4 500GB Edition, Jet Black PS4 1TB + extra Jet Black DualShock 4 edition, and Jet Black PS4 Pro Edition.

To recall, Gran Turismo Sport is a much-delayed game, original due to release in November last year. It will now release on October 17 in the US, and October 18 in Europe and India. The Gran Turismo Sport standard edition is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India and $60 internationally, while the Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,449 in India and $80 internationally.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sony, Gran Turismo Sport, GT Sport, Sony PS4, PS4, PlayStation 4, Limited Edition PS4
HP Launches Its First Omen X-Branded Gaming Laptop, Sports a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Sony Unveils Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 Console Bundle
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  3. Micromax Unveils Smartphone With 18:9 Display, 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  4. Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  6. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  7. Micromax Says It Will Get Its Mobile 'Volume Leadership' Back
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 256GB Variant Tipped in Leaked Promotion Material
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
  10. Samsung Starts Rolling Out Bixby Voice Support to Over 200 Countries
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.