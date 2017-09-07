Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sonic Mania's Denuvo DRM Cracked Within Days of Launch: Report

 
07 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sonic Mania's Denuvo DRM Cracked Within Days of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Steam

Highlights

  • Sega has not removed DRM from Steam
  • The game has reportedly been made available on torrent sites
  • Several Denuvo-protected games have been cracked recently

Denuvo DRM anti-tamper has been known to create problems for pirates, as the protection has secured several games from being cracked or at least delayed the treatment by a significant time. However, the DRM protection for Sonic Mania, which was launched just few days back, has now been reportedly cracked and the game has already been made available on several torrent websites.

The anti-tamper technology used by Sega's Sonic Mania has been cracked by pirates within eight days of its launch, and the pirated version of the game currently has all the fixes and features that the latest version of the released game offers, as per a report by DSO Gaming. While the new game from Sega has been cracked at a lightning fast speed, previously other games including Rime, Tekken 7, Resident Evil 7, which also featured Denuvo DRM protection were cracked even faster.

Notably, Sega has not yet removed the Denuvo protection from the Steam version of the game. As developers usually remove the DRM after the games get cracked, it will be interesting to see if the company decides to take the same approach. Previously, several cracking groups were frustrated by the Denuvo protection used on some of the latest games but it seems like the floodgates have finally been opened and the pirates have made their way through the technology.

We would still like to urge our readers to purchase the game as developers would otherwise be unable to earn enough and make more games that all of us love to play.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sega Sonic Mania, Denuvo DRM Crack, Gaming, PC, Microsoft, Steam
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Has More Daily Playtime Than Any Other Non-Valve Game on Steam: Report
Airtel Launches GST Advantage Solution for Small Businesses, Offers 18GB Free Data for 3 Months
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Sonic Mania's Denuvo DRM Cracked Within Days of Launch: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  2. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  3. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  4. Android 8.1 Oreo to Succeed v8.0, Reveals Google App Breakdown
  5. iPhone 8 and Everything Else We Expect From Apple's September 12 Event
  6. iPhone Edition to Go Up for Pre-Orders on September 15: Report
  7. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  8. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Jio Continues to Lead in 4G Download Speeds as Airtel’s Speed Rises
  10. Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions: Google's Android One Makes a Comeback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.