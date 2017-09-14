Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed at Nintendo Direct

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Highlights

  • Skyrim is out on November 17 for the Nintendo Switch
  • It has support for amiibo
  • Motion controls are an option as well

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch finally has a release date. You can play the critically and commercially acclaimed entry in the long-running Elder Scrolls franchise on November 17. Nintendo announced Skyrim’s Switch release date during its Nintendo Direct presentation.

It also showed off in-game items for Skyrim inspired by The Legend of Zelda that are exclusive to the Switch such as the Hylian Shield and Champion’s Tunic. These pieces of gear can be obtained by using the relevant amiibo to unlock them or finding treasure chests in the game world.

Previously it was suggested that the game would be out on November 16, however it hits Europe, India, and North America a day later on November 17.

If you are wondering what else is new in Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch, then you can expect excellent optimisation for motion controls via Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons can be used to draw a bow and fire an arrow, and performing other actions using motion controls.

Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch isn’t Bethesda’s first stab at taking the franchise into portable territory, The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion for the PlayStation Portable was an aborted attempt at bringing it to handheld consoles.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Skyrim Nintendo Switch, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Bethesda, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Skyrim, Skyrim Nintendo Switch Release Date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Revealed at Nintendo Direct
Super Mario Odyssey Special Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle, New Worlds, and Photo Mode Shown Off at Nintendo Direct
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed at Nintendo Direct
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  2. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  3. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  4. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  5. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  6. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  7. Vodafone India Launches New Unlimited Calling, Data Plan for 18 Countries
  8. Review: Is the iPhone X Really Worth $1,000?
  9. iPhone X First Impressions
  10. iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, tvOS 11 Release Dates Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.