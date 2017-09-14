The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch finally has a release date. You can play the critically and commercially acclaimed entry in the long-running Elder Scrolls franchise on November 17. Nintendo announced Skyrim’s Switch release date during its Nintendo Direct presentation.

It also showed off in-game items for Skyrim inspired by The Legend of Zelda that are exclusive to the Switch such as the Hylian Shield and Champion’s Tunic. These pieces of gear can be obtained by using the relevant amiibo to unlock them or finding treasure chests in the game world.

Previously it was suggested that the game would be out on November 16, however it hits Europe, India, and North America a day later on November 17.

If you are wondering what else is new in Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch, then you can expect excellent optimisation for motion controls via Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons can be used to draw a bow and fire an arrow, and performing other actions using motion controls.

Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch isn’t Bethesda’s first stab at taking the franchise into portable territory, The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion for the PlayStation Portable was an aborted attempt at bringing it to handheld consoles.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.