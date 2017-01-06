Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Shenmue HD Domain Registered By Sega; Shenmue Remasters on the Way?

 
06 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Shenmue HD Domain Registered By Sega; Shenmue Remasters on the Way?

Highlights

  • Sega has registered several domains pertaining to possible Shenmue games
  • The original Shenmue was a cult classic known for its attention to detail
  • The series has only seen releases on the Sega Dreamcast and original Xbox

Open-world action adventure game Shenmue might see a re-release in high definition. It was released for the Dreamcast in 1999 with a sequel in 2001 for Japan and Europe only. This was followed by a port of Shenmue II on the original Xbox.

The game was a cult classic, with a level of detail on par with current franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Fallout. And it seems that Sega is priming the first two games for a possible PC and console remaster.

Best Games of 2016: Open-World Games

The reason for this is Sega Europe registering the domain name, ShenmueHD.com as discovered by Sega news site TSSZ. This was followed by another Sega news site, Segabits found out that the company registered ShenmueRemastered.com and Shemnuegame.com as well.

With Shenmue III in development, we won’t be surprised to see Sega capitalise on its back catalogue in the run up to its release. Reintroducing Shenmue and Shenmue II is a shrewd way to do that.

Sony's E3 2015 Conference: The Last Guardian, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Shenmue III, and More

Shenmue III was shown off at E3 2015 and ended up being one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all time. It’s will be powered by Unreal Engine

Sony did for Shenmue 3. Sequel to the Dreamcast classics, Shenmue and Shenmue 2 (which later made it to the original Xbox), this open world RPG will be built in Unreal 4 for the PS4 and PC.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: shenmue, Shenmue 2, Shenmue 3, Shenmue HD, Shenmue Remaster, Shenmue II, Shenmue III, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Sega, Dreamcast
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Google Pushes Virtual Reality Harder With New Phones From Partners
How Mobile Video Is Changing the Way We Witness Crime
VR Glasses
Shenmue HD Domain Registered By Sega; Shenmue Remasters on the Way?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 With 4.9mm Thickness, PatchWall AI Launched at CES 2017
  3. Phone With 8GB RAM, CES 2017 Continues, and More: Your 360 Daily
  4. Xiaomi Mi MIX Launched in White, Ships Later This Year
  5. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  6. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  7. Satisfaction of 4G Users High, Jio to Trigger More Tariff Cuts: Survey
  8. Honor 6X Expected to Launch in India on January 24
  9. Coolpad Launches Conjr Phone With 3GB of RAM and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.