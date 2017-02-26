Last year Gadgets 360 reported that Shadow of Mordor 2 was in the works thanks to the discovery of the resume of its stunt actor. At the time evidence suggested that it would be called Shadow of Mordor 2 and would see an E3 2016 reveal. This appears to be wrong on both counts.

Not only was publisher Warner Bros mum on a sequel to 2014’s Shadow of Mordor at E3 2016, but it appears to take on a new name, Shadow of War.

According to a listing spotted on US retailer target, Shadow of War is possibly the sequel to Shadow of Mordor.

“Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in Middle-earth: Shadow of War,” reads the listing on Target’s website.

The site lists two versions of the game for the PS4 and Xbox One, a standard edition for $59.99 and a Gold Edition for $99.99. No PC version has been listed, though it's safe to say that could end up being digital-only for most regions. Typically India prices for games from Warner Bros cost Rs. 3,499 on console and Rs. 999 on PC.

Shadow of War Gold Edition details:

• Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

• Gold War Chest

• Over $125 in total value

A follow up to Shadow of Mordor should be expected considering how well the first game did. It sold around 1.9 million copies on PC alone and a performed strongly on consoles as well. Throw in the fact the developer Monolith Productions has been working on an unannounced game and been on a hiring spree makes this all the more likely. We think it’s just a matter of time before Warner Bros confirms this officially.