Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Rocket League for Nintendo Switch Announced With Exclusive Features: Nintendo at E3 2017

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Rocket League for Nintendo Switch Announced With Exclusive Features: Nintendo at E3 2017

Highlights

  • Rocket League is coming to the Nintendo Switch
  • It will be available this holiday season
  • PS4 owners will not be able to play with Switch, PC, and Xbox One players

Rocket League is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Developer Psyonix announced this at Nintendo's E3 2017 event with a Holiday 2017 release date. The game fuses together racing and sports as you chase a football in a rocket-propelled car. It became a runaway success when it initially released in 2015 on Windows PC and PS4. Psyonix detailed what's new and different this time around.

Rocket League Nintendo Switch exclusives

Specific battle-cars and customisation items such as Mario and Luigi hat toppers would be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Rocket League Nintendo Switch content and features

Psyonix confirmed that all of the content, features, and updates the game has got on other platforms like the PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be available on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Rocket League Nintendo Switch mode support

Rocket League will support all of the Nintendo Switch's play modes including:

  • TV Mode (docked)
  • Tabletop Mode
  • Handheld Mode
  • Local Multiplayer
  • Online Multiplayer (upto eight players)

Rocket League Nintendo Switch cross-platform play explained

Rocket League on the Nintendo Switch will support online multiplayer between Steam and Xbox One versions of the game. Much like Minecraft, PS4 owners will not be able to partake in the fun just yet.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Rocket League, Psyonix, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, E3, E3 2017, Rocket League Nintendo Switch Release Date, Rocket League Nintendo Switch Features
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
A New Pokemon Game for the Nintendo Switch Is Coming in 2018
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Take Leave of Absence
Rocket League for Nintendo Switch Announced With Exclusive Features: Nintendo at E3 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  4. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Take Leave of Absence
  5. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery, Android 7.1 Launched Alongside Moto E4
  6. OnePlus 5 India Launch: Pop-Up Events to Be Held in 4 Cities
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Prices in India Announced: Event Highlights
  8. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specifications Leaked via Geekbench
  10. Lack of Software May Delay GST E-Way Bill Implementation
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.