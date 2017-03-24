Red Dead Redemption 2’s release date hasn’t been officially revealed by publisher Take-Two just yet, but that hasn’t stopped a UK retailer Base from putting up what could be the day the game hits — September 26, 2017.

This could be correct for a host of reasons. For one, it falls into the Fall 2017 release window that was announced during the game’s reveal, and it’s a Tuesday when video games are traditionally released.

Furthermore, while Base listed placeholder dates of December 31 for the likes of Days Gone and Crackdown 3, Red Dead Redemption 2’s release date of September 26 seems concrete.

According to a serial leaker, who was responsible for leaking crucial details about GTA Online’s updates and what to expect, Red Dead Redemption 2 might have a lot more in common with GTA V.

“It'll be just like Redemption. Single player story, open world, stranger events, gang hideouts and all that shit. Three playable members of John's former gang, and John isn't one,” the source posted.

"Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience," Rockstar claimed on its site at the time of its reveal.

However, the post from the leaker goes on to state the online mode that would “release later on, just like with GTA5”. If it showed up on day one, no one would play single-player and it would “crash the servers.”