Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed to 2018. Developer Rockstar announced the change in Red Dead Redemption 2's release date with a post on its website. It was earlier slated for a 2017 release.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," the post from Rockstar reads.

Much like id Software's 'when its done' mentality, Rockstar feels Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't ready to ship just yet.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer," the post continues.

Earlier, a UK retailer listing suggested the game would be out this year. Given Rockstar's track record of never shipping a game in its initial launch window, we can't say we're surprised.

According to a serial leaker, who was responsible for leaking crucial details about GTA Online’s updates and what to expect, Red Dead Redemption 2 might have a lot more in common with GTA V.

“It'll be just like Redemption. Single player story, open world, stranger events, gang hideouts and all that shit. Three playable members of John's former gang, and John isn't one,” the source posted.

However, the post from the leaker goes on to state the online mode that would “release later on, just like with GTA5”. If it showed up on day one, no one would play single-player and it would “crash the servers.”

Considering this year should see South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Call of Duty: World War 2, Destiny 2, and hopefully Gran Turismo Sport and Quake Champions, we can't help but feel relieved that Red Dead Redemption has been pushed back. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.