During GTA publisher Take-Two‘s latest earnings call, the company maintained that the PC market is lucrative for its titles.

When asked if the PC is on the radar for its major releases, Take-Two President Karl Slatoff stated it depends on game to game. “Some titles are actually heavily weighted to PC, for example, Civilization and XCOM,” he said, further stressing that the computer side of the business is of great importance.

“The great news is that the PC market is vibrant for us. It’s a great market for us. It’s a big market. It’s a core market in consumers that are highly engaged. It’s a predominantly digital market, which also removes friction in terms of ongoing engagement with a consumer. So, for us, the PC market as a company is very important and very exciting and something we focus on.”

During the same call, an investor asked if Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is able to share updates on the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Sadly, Zelnick gave the typical “any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels” answer.

Though we speculate a PC version of this Wild West open-world adventure is the works, Take-Two has only announced it for the PS4 and Xbox One and is due next year. Previously Take-Two implied that Red Dead Redemption 2 could have a bigger online component than expected. “Obviously we know what Rockstar tends to do. And Rockstar’s activities have been transformed by Grand Theft Auto Online,” Strauss Zelnick said.