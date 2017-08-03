Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Take-Two Won’t Commit to Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC; Says PC Gamers Are ‘Very Important’

 
03 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Take-Two Won’t Commit to Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC; Says PC Gamers Are ‘Very Important’

Highlights

  • Take-Two says the PC market is important
  • However it decides which games come to PC depends on the genre
  • It is not committing to Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC

During GTA publisher Take-Two‘s latest earnings call, the company maintained that the PC market is lucrative for its titles.

When asked if the PC is on the radar for its major releases, Take-Two President Karl Slatoff stated it depends on game to game. “Some titles are actually heavily weighted to PC, for example, Civilization and XCOM,” he said, further stressing that the computer side of the business is of great importance.

“The great news is that the PC market is vibrant for us. It’s a great market for us. It’s a big market. It’s a core market in consumers that are highly engaged. It’s a predominantly digital market, which also removes friction in terms of ongoing engagement with a consumer. So, for us, the PC market as a company is very important and very exciting and something we focus on.”

During the same call, an investor asked if Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is able to share updates on the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Sadly, Zelnick gave the typical “any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels” answer.

Though we speculate a PC version of this Wild West open-world adventure is the works, Take-Two has only announced it for the PS4 and Xbox One and is due next year. Previously Take-Two implied that Red Dead Redemption 2 could have a bigger online component than expected. “Obviously we know what Rockstar tends to do. And Rockstar’s activities have been transformed by Grand Theft Auto Online,” Strauss Zelnick said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption, RDR, RDR 2, Take Two, PC games, PC gaming, Xbox One, PS4, Rockstar
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Paytm for Android Now Allows Users to Send Contacts Money via Phonebook
Google, MIT Researchers Create New AI-Based Real-Time Photo Editing
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Take-Two Won’t Commit to Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC; Says PC Gamers Are ‘Very Important’
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 4
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Launches Flip Phone With Dual Full-HD Displays
  2. BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Dates, Offers Announced: All You Need to Know
  4. Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus With Metal Unibody Design Launched
  5. Infinix Note 4 and Infinix Hot 4 Pro First Impressions
  6. Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 999 Today in Flipkart Sale: Check Out Offer Details
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Goes on Sale in India Today via Online Stores
  8. Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the UK, Nokia Camera App Hits Google Play
  9. Free 4G Phones Are on the Way for India - With a Catch
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.