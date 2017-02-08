Although Red Dead Redemption 2’s release date isn’t anything closer than Fall 2017 (and given developer Rockstar’s penchant for delays, we won’t be surprised to see it slip), that hasn’t stopped studio owner Take-Two from allaying fears that its online mode will compete with GTA Online — the multiplayer component that shipped with GTA V.

In an earnings call investors were worried that the online mode for Red Dead Redemption 2 may cannibalise GTA Online. CEO Strauss Zelnick felt otherwise.

“I’m fond of saying entertainment is an unusual animal. And that entertainment properties don’t really compete with other entertainment properties and that you never need entertainment,” he said.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak: Single-Player to Have Three Playable Characters, Online Mode Like GTA V

“Entertainment is something that you want to have, but it’s not a need to have. If nothing in the market appeals to you at some time, there’s no reason to go and get it. And if multiple things appeal to you, avid consumers will consume all of those things.

“So, I don’t think there’s any competitive dynamic with any of our upcoming releases apart from the fact that our success is driven by quality. So, I think, the success of Red Dead, which is highly anticipated, will be driven by its quality. And I think the ongoing success of Grand Theft Auto Online is driven by its extraordinary quality,” he added.

He went on to say that Take-Two is “incredibly excited” about the game’s online mode, and that future information about it will come from Rockstar Games directly.

Interestingly, Zelnick stopped short of sharing sales forecasts for Red Dead Redemption 2, instead confirming that Red Dead Redemption shipped 15 million units by the end of its lifecycle.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Hints at Possible Campaign Plot

In the past a serial tipster, who was responsible for making crucial details public about GTA Online’s updates and what to expect, said Red Dead Redemption 2 might have a lot more in common with GTA V.

“It'll be just like Redemption. Single player story, open world, stranger events, gang hideouts and all that shit. Three playable members of John's former gang, and John isn't one,” the source posted.