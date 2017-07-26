Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Slim Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition Bundle India Price, Availability, and More

 
26 July 2017
PS4 Slim Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition Bundle India Price, Availability, and More

Highlights

  • Tekken 7 headlines the latest PS4 bundle for India
  • It comes along with a 1TB PS4 for Rs. 32,990
  • This bundle is in limited quantity sources tell Gadgets 360

The PS4 Slim gets another bundle for India. This time, Sony India will be selling the PS4 Slim 1TB console with Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed its availability from this week in India for Rs. 32,990. It will be available at Sony Centre stores, Amazon India, and Flipkart though its yet to be listed on either e-commerce platform at this juncture, but it will show up shortly.

Independent retailers may not get access to this bundle due to the limited quantities that it will be available in. Gadgets 360 has learned all of 300 units have made it to India. We’ve reached out to Sony India for comment and will update it when we hear from the company.

Is This the Best PS4 Slim Bundle for India Yet?

 

This bundle comes with the aforementioned PS4 Slim 1TB console and Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition. When Tekken 7 hit India, the Deluxe Edition never made it to retail. It contains the Tekken 7 Season Pass. This allows fans access to the game as well as new characters, stages, cosmetic items, and an entirely new game mode. All of these will be made available over the course of three content updates. Furthermore, fans also gain over 30 metallic costumes that let them stand out online.

Earlier it was rumoured that Sony would bring Tekken 7 along with the PS4 Pro - which was one of the bundles available in Europe. This hasn’t come to pass. Reason being, the PS4 Pro is in short supply and Sony itself hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Slim 1TB, Tekken 7, Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition, PS4 Tekken 7 Bundle, Sony India, PS4 Bundle India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech.

