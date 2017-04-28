PS4 Sales to Slow Down After Record Year: Sony

Sony shipped 20 million PS4s last financial year as per its latest earnings report. It ended the 2015 financial year at 40 million PS4s.

However the company expects hardware sales to decline for the full financial year and expects online digital sales to be more important going forward.

It plans to move another 18 million consoles in the coming year. The PlayStation business has reported profits of 136 billion JPY ($1.2 billion) — it’s highest since 1998.

PS4 vs PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Which One Should You Buy

At CES 2017, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed that the company has sold 53.4 million PS4s over the console's lifespan. As of December 6, 2016, it had sold 50 million PS4 consoles. Hirai did not however, mention how much of these sales could be attributed to the PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim

For what it’s worth, the PS3 sold more than 80 million units. We won’t be surprised to see the PS4 surpass that number easily. Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners notes that the PS4 sales momentum is on par with the PS2.

“PS4 still tracking alongside PS2 when launch aligned. Should be ahead of PS2 12 months from now too if targets are achieved,” Ahmad tweeted.