Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Sales to Slow Down After Record Year: Sony

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PS4 Sales to Slow Down After Record Year: Sony

Highlights

  • Sony has shipped 20 million PS4 consoles last financial year
  • The company predicts a slow down in PS4 sales
  • It could surpass the company's highest selling console ever, the PS2

Sony shipped 20 million PS4s last financial year as per its latest earnings report. It ended the 2015 financial year at 40 million PS4s.

However the company expects hardware sales to decline for the full financial year and expects online digital sales to be more important going forward.

It plans to move another 18 million consoles in the coming year. The PlayStation business has reported profits of 136 billion JPY ($1.2 billion) — it’s highest since 1998.

PS4 vs PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Which One Should You Buy

 

At CES 2017, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed that the company has sold 53.4 million PS4s over the console's lifespan. As of December 6, 2016, it had sold 50 million PS4 consoles. Hirai did not however, mention how much of these sales could be attributed to the PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim

For what it’s worth, the PS3 sold more than 80 million units. We won’t be surprised to see the PS4 surpass that number easily. Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners notes that the PS4 sales momentum is on par with the PS2.

“PS4 still tracking alongside PS2 when launch aligned. Should be ahead of PS2 12 months from now too if targets are achieved,” Ahmad tweeted.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, PS VR, PS4 install base, PS4s sold, PS4 Sales
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Sony's Image Sensor Business Drives Company Turnaround
Vodafone-SaveLIFE Road Safe App Launched, Disables Calls and Notifications While Driving
Vivo V5 Plus
PS4 Sales to Slow Down After Record Year: Sony
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 5 Lite
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  3. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  6. Vodafone's Road Safety App Disables Calls and Notifications While Driving
  7. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  9. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  10. Watch: What a Super-Cool Clear-Glass Samsung Galaxy S8 Looks Like
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.