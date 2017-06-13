Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Sales Over 60.4 Million Worldwide: Sony

 
13 June 2017
PS4 Sales Over 60.4 Million Worldwide: Sony

Highlights

  • The PS4 has sold over 60.4 million consoles to consumers
  • This includes the PS4 Pro as well
  • Active PS4 users spend 600 million hours a week on the console

After a game-filled E3 2017 conference, Sony announced it sold over 60.4 million PS4 consoles to consumers the worldwide as of June 11, 2017.

The company also divulged that it sold more that 487.8 million games through physical and digital storefronts as of June 11, 2017. Furthermore, Sony states it has over 70 million monthly active users the world over as of the end of March 2017 with 26.4 million paid PS Plus subscribers. Along with this it notes that PS4 users spend more than 600 million hours in total per week on the platform as of the end of March 2017.

 

“We are very grateful for our fans and partners around the globe who have continued to support PS4,” said Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The PS4 platform is in its prime, with the industry’s best lineup of exclusive and partner titles slated to release this year, taking full advantage of the power of the PS4 system. We are committed to further expanding our overall PS4 ecosystem, by broadening the PlayStation VR content portfolio, as well as enriching our network services along with our ground-breaking software lineup. We remain steadfast in bringing the best entertainment experience to users worldwide and making PS4 the best place to play.”

“It took Sony 188 days to go from an install base of 50m to 60m. Compared to 197 days to go from 40m to 50m. Impact of Pro launch,” observed analyst Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners. He also stated that the PS4 software tie ratio (number of games per console) is 8 games per system sold which is up from Sony’s last sales announcement.

With the likes of God of War, Spider-Man, Days Gone, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to come along with marketing deals for Call of Duty: World War 2 and Destiny 2, it seems that little can come in the way of Sony’s dominance this generation.

Tags: Sony, PS4, PS4 Pro, E3 2017, E3, SonyE3, PS4 Sales, PS4 Pro Sales
PS4 Sales Over 60.4 Million Worldwide: Sony
 
 

