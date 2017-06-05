Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

One in Five PS4s Sold Is a PS4 Pro; PS VR Sales Hit One Million: Sony

 
05 June 2017
One in Five PS4s Sold Is a PS4 Pro; PS VR Sales Hit One Million: Sony

As PS4 sales continue at a steady pace, Sony has admitted that for every five PS4s sold, one is a PS4 Pro. The company claims that it hasn’t done the best job of making the PS4 Pro readily available.

In conversation with Time, Sony’s Head of Global Sales and Marketing Jim Ryan stated that it could do better.

"It is way ahead of our expectations," he said. "As with PS VR, and I suppose in forecasting these things we haven't done a very good job, the product is in desperately short supply. So that's one-in-five under severe constraint."

Speaking of the PS VR, Sony’s Shawn Layden also stated in the same interview that the headset has sold one million units.

"We don't see it as a fad, it's a brand new medium, not only for gaming entertainment, but non-gaming entertainment," said Layden.

Prior to this, Sony announced the PS4 Slim Gold Edition. At the moment will be available in the US only and can only be bought from June 9 to June 17. Sony is touting “additional discounts on software and accessories” albeit not revealing any details just yet.

Aside from being gold, it has a price of $249 (almost Rs. 16,000), lower than the $299 (around Rs. 19,000) price point of the standard black PS4 Slim. So far there doesn’t seem to be any plans to bring this specific edition outside of the US with Sony’s European and Indian counterparts yet to announce it for their respective regions.

One in Five PS4s Sold Is a PS4 Pro; PS VR Sales Hit One Million: Sony
 
 

