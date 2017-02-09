PS4 system software 4.50 (codename Sasuke) is in beta but it appears that a large number of testers are letting the world known what you can expect when it hit in terms of performance.

While Digital Foundry highlighted Boost Mode’s gains in a few games, users of popular gaming forum NeoGAF have collated their initial impressions of what to expect when it hits across a larger number of games, 90 to be exact. Improvements range from better frame rates, as is the case in a lot of titles, and in some cases, faster loading times. In other titles like Soma and Slender: The Arrival issues such as crashing or irregular lighting crop up.

Overall, 12 games see no improvement and five are ‘reported to crash or run worse’ which may or may not be related to Boost Mode. Keep in mind that these results are anecdotal and simply give you an idea of what to expect rather than an accurate estimation of what is possible when the final PS4 system software 4.50 hits.The complete list is as follows.

PS4 Pro Boost Mode game performance list

Albedo - Frame-rate improvements.

Alien Isolation - Frame-rate improvements.

Arcania - Frame-rate improvements.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag - No visible improvements

Assassin's Creed Unity - Large frame-rate improvements

Assetto Corsa - Frame-rate improvements

Attack on Titan - Frame-rate improvements

Batman Arkham Knight - Frame-rate improvements

Batman The Telltale Series - Frame-rate still bad, may or may not be improved

Battlefield 4 - Frame-rate improvements

Battlefield Hardline - Frame-rate improvements

Bioshock Infinite - Frame-rate improvements

Bloodborne - Frame-rate improvements in the rare cases where it drops far, but little visible difference during regular gameplay. Much faster load times.

Broforce - Improved frame-rate, but still not smooth.

Call of Duty Ghosts - Better hold to 60fps in multiplayer.

Contrast - Frame-rate improvements.

Costume Quest 2 - Frame-rate improvements.

Dark Cloud 2 - No visible improvements.

Darksiders 2 - Frame-rate improvements, tearing gone.

Dark Souls III - Frame-rate improvements, still framepacing issues.

Daylight - Frame-rate improvements.

Dead Island - Still stuttery, no visible improvement.

Dead Rising 2 - Frame-rate improvements.

Destiny - Frame-rate improvements during stress conditions. Slightly faster load times.

Dishonored - Frame-rate improvements reported, but game was already extremely consistent 30fps.

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition - Frame-rate improvements in co-op. Faster load times.

Dragon Age Inquisition - Maybe minor frame-rate improvements.

Dragon Quest Builders - No visible improvement.

Dragon Quest Heroes - Frame-rate improvements.

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 - Frame-rate improvements.

Driveclub - Frame-rate already locked 30fps, no improvement. Motion blur sometimes slightly improved.

Dying Light - Frame-rate possibly improved, but also report of added stuttering (may be due to db vsync popping between 30 and 60fps).

EDF 4.1 - Frame-rate improvements. Faster load times.

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture - Frame-rate improved, but still issues.

The Evil Within - Frame-rate greatly improved, especially when not letterboxed. Faster load times.

F1 2016 - Frame-rate improvements in stress conditions such as rain.

Final Fantasy XIV - Improved frame-rate in populated zones.

Furi - Frame-rate improvements, much less tearing.

God Eater Resurrection - No visible improvements.

Grand Theft Auto V - Improved frame-rate in city driving.

Grow Home - Very stuttery, no visible improvements (possibly worse?).

Grow Up - Frame-rate slightly improved, but AA may be broken by boost.

Homefront Revolution - Frame-rate improvements.

Just Cause 3 - Frame-rate greatly improved, especially during explosive chaos.

Killzone Shadow Fall - Frame-rate improvements.

Legend of Kay - Frame-rate improvements.

LEGO Dimensions - Frame-rate improvements.

Little Big Planet 3 - Frame-rate improvements.

Lords of the Fallen - Frame-rate improvements, tearing much reduced.

Mad Max - Frame-rate improvements.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance - Frame-rate improvements. 60 vs 35 to 50 fps. Faster loading times.

Mighty No. 9 - Frame-rate improvements.

Mirrors Edge Catalyst - No visible improvements.

Oddworld New and Tasty - Frame-rate improvements.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 - Frame-rate improvements.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 - Frame-rate improvements.

Project Cars - Frame-rate improvements, though still some issues in crowded wet conditions.

Psychonauts - Still has frame-rate hitches like before. Faster load times.

Pure Pool - Frame-rate improvements.

Rainbow 6 Siege - Frame-rate greatly improved in uncapped Terrorist Hunt mode.

Resident Evil 5 - Frame-rate improvements.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Frame-rate improvements, but also report of crashing.

Rocket League - Possible frame-rate improvements?

Saints Row 4 - Frame-rate improvements, but still not consistent.

Samurai Warriors 4 - Frame-rate improvements.

Shadow Complex - No visible improvements.

Shadow Warrior - Large frame-rate improvements.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Frame-rate improvements.

Sleeping Dogs - Frame-rate improvements on foot, but still issues when moving quickly in cars.

Slender: The Arrival - Added lighting errors.

Sniper Elite III - Frame-rate improvements.

Soma - Crashes, or sometimes runs inconsistently in boost mode.

Star Ocean V: Integrity and Faithlessness - Frame-rate improvements.

Star Wars Battlefront - Frame-rate improvements.

Stories: The Path of Destinies - Frame-rate improvements.

Street Fighter V - Faster load times.

Table Top Racing - Frame-rate improvements.

Tales from the Borderlands - No comparisons given.

The Talos Principle - Frame-rate improvements.

Tembo the Badass Elephant - Crashes. May be unrelated to boost mode.

Tomb Raider - Frame-rate improvements.

Trivial Pursuit Live - Still stuttery, no visible improvement.

Tropico 5 - Frame-rate improvements with highly-developed land.

Until Dawn - Frame-rate improvements.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Frame-rate improvements.

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate - Frame-rate improvements.

War Thunder - Frame-rate improvements.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Frame-rate improvements in previous problem areas. Much faster load times.

WWE 2K16 - Frame-rate improvements. Faster load times.

Yakuza 0 - Frame-rate improvements, most tearing eliminated.

