Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Games Will Be Playable on Windows PCs Soon

 
13 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PS4 Games Will Be Playable on Windows PCs Soon

Highlights

  • PS Now, Sony's game streaming service will soon get PS4 games
  • These will be playable on Windows PCs too
  • PS Now is not available in India just yet

PlayStation Now (PS Now), Sony’s Netflix-like game streaming service will let subscribers play PS4 games. This means you will be able to play PS4 games on Windows PCs as well as the PS4 itself. For the latter it gives another method to play games aside from buying them digitally and on disc. As for the former, it means PC gamers could see greater value in PlayStation Now depending on how this is implemented.

No firm date has been announced for this just yet. Though Sony is testing it at the moment, making a launch date imminent.

PlayStation India Head on PS4 Price Drops, Digital Downloads, PlayStation Network Cards, and More

 

“We’ll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned. In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation,” posted Brian Dunn, Senior Marketing Manager of PlayStation Now.

PS4 vs PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Sony also outlined that PS Now uses cloud saves. Much like Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere Program you can start a game on the PS4 and play on another PS4 or a Windows PC (or vice versa).

This move could explain Sony dropping support the PS3, several smart TVs, and the PS Vita. Or it could simply be a deterrent to the Xbox Game Pass program — which may end up making it on PC too.

Regardless of the reason, it’s a good way to add more value to PS Now subscriptions, although we won’t be surprised to see a period of exclusivity wherein a PS4 game will stay on Sony’s black box before making it to PS Now. After all, the PS4 console is still selling extremely well for Sony and would not make any sense to curtail those profits just yet.

PS4 Slim Review

For now, a rollout in India isn't on the cards in the immediate future due to Internet connectivity not being the greatest (Sony recommends 5Mbps or higher speeds).

Tags: PS now, PS Now PC, Play PS4 games PC, Windows, PlayStation Now, PS4 PC games, how to play ps4 games on pc
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nintendo Switch Already Hacked Using iOS 9.3 Webkit Exploit
Celkon Millennia Q599 Ufeel
PS4 Games Will Be Playable on Windows PCs Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Celkon Millennia Q599 Ufeel
TRENDING
  1. 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Plans in India: Is There a Catch?
  2. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  3. PS4 Games Will Be Playable on Windows PCs Soon
  4. Fastrack Launches Reflex Activity Tracker at Rs. 1,995
  5. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  6. A Legend of Zelda Noob Takes on Breath of the Wild
  7. Paytm 2 Percent Fee Revoked, WhatsApp Text Status, and More: 360 Daily
  8. This Bengaluru-Based Startup Explains Why Slow Growth Is Good News
  9. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  10. The Weekend Chill: Samurai Jack, Nier: Automata, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.