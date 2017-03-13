PS4 Games Will Be Playable on Windows PCs Soon

PlayStation Now (PS Now), Sony’s Netflix-like game streaming service will let subscribers play PS4 games. This means you will be able to play PS4 games on Windows PCs as well as the PS4 itself. For the latter it gives another method to play games aside from buying them digitally and on disc. As for the former, it means PC gamers could see greater value in PlayStation Now depending on how this is implemented.

No firm date has been announced for this just yet. Though Sony is testing it at the moment, making a launch date imminent.

“We’ll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned. In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation,” posted Brian Dunn, Senior Marketing Manager of PlayStation Now.

Sony also outlined that PS Now uses cloud saves. Much like Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere Program you can start a game on the PS4 and play on another PS4 or a Windows PC (or vice versa).

This move could explain Sony dropping support the PS3, several smart TVs, and the PS Vita. Or it could simply be a deterrent to the Xbox Game Pass program — which may end up making it on PC too.

Regardless of the reason, it’s a good way to add more value to PS Now subscriptions, although we won’t be surprised to see a period of exclusivity wherein a PS4 game will stay on Sony’s black box before making it to PS Now. After all, the PS4 console is still selling extremely well for Sony and would not make any sense to curtail those profits just yet.

For now, a rollout in India isn't on the cards in the immediate future due to Internet connectivity not being the greatest (Sony recommends 5Mbps or higher speeds).