Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Games List for PlayStation Now Leaked

 
24 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PS4 Games List for PlayStation Now Leaked

Highlights

  • The PS4 games for PS Now has been revealed by a user in its closed beta
  • The likes of Bloodborne or Uncharted 4 are missing
  • Sony has yet to officially announce the PS4 games list for PS Now

Earlier this month Sony revealed that PlayStation Now (PS Now) subscribers will be able to play PS4 games. With the service also available on PC, this means that you don’t need a PS4 to play games made for the system if you have PS Now. Sony did not make a list of games available at the time. However the initial list of PS4 games coming to PS Now has been leaked by a YouTuber who is in its closed beta.

PS4 games list for PS Now

  • Killzone Shadowfall
  • Entwined
  • Hohokum
  • Helldivers
  • Escape Plan
  • Knack
  • Counterspy
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • Resogun
  • Doki Doki Universe
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Sound Shapes
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • ​Hardware Rivals

 

At the time of Sony’s announcement we did speculate that you won’t see the likes of Uncharted 4 anytime soon as the company would want to keep a period of exclusivity for its own proprietary hardware. Looks like this is indeed the case.

No firm date has been announced for these games hitting PS Now just yet. Though Sony is testing it at the moment, making a launch date imminent.

“We’ll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned. In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation,” posted Brian Dunn, Senior Marketing Manager of PlayStation Now at the time.

Tags: PS Now, PS Now PC, Play PS4 games PC, Windows, PlayStation Now, PS4 PC, PS4 PC games, how to play ps4 games on pc, PS Now PS4 games list
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Overwatch Update 2.08 Fixes Orisa, Brings Back Capture the Flag Mode
Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Leaked By UK Retailer
Unboxed Mobiles
PS4 Games List for PlayStation Now Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Plan Offers 120GB ‘Free’ Data: How It Works
  2. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com From March 31
  3. Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Said to Launch in 120 Markets at the Same Time
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A 'Sets Record for Fastest Smartphone Sale on Launch Day'
  6. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  7. iPhone 8 Tipped to Be Available in Limited Quantities After Launch
  8. Four-Year-Old Boy Saves His Mother's Life With the Help of Siri
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications, Design Leaked
  10. Gionee A1 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start March 31
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.