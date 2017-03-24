Earlier this month Sony revealed that PlayStation Now (PS Now) subscribers will be able to play PS4 games. With the service also available on PC, this means that you don’t need a PS4 to play games made for the system if you have PS Now. Sony did not make a list of games available at the time. However the initial list of PS4 games coming to PS Now has been leaked by a YouTuber who is in its closed beta.

PS4 games list for PS Now

Killzone Shadowfall

Entwined

Hohokum

Helldivers

Escape Plan

Knack

Counterspy

The Unfinished Swan

Resogun

Doki Doki Universe

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Sound Shapes

Super Stardust Ultra

​Hardware Rivals

At the time of Sony’s announcement we did speculate that you won’t see the likes of Uncharted 4 anytime soon as the company would want to keep a period of exclusivity for its own proprietary hardware. Looks like this is indeed the case.

No firm date has been announced for these games hitting PS Now just yet. Though Sony is testing it at the moment, making a launch date imminent.

“We’ll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned. In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation,” posted Brian Dunn, Senior Marketing Manager of PlayStation Now at the time.