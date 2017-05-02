After Uncharted: The Lost Legacy wowed audiences at December’s PlayStation Experience and a release date) was announced last month, Sony India has finally revealed how much the game will cost in India. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PS4 is priced at Rs. 2,499 on disc. Buying it digitally will cost you Rs. 2,750. This makes it one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest new, non-remastered game on pre-order for Sony’s console. No surprise since its costs $40 (around Rs. 2,568) in the US.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date is August 22. Developed by series creator Naughty Dog, it follows the exploits of fan favourites Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2 and Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4. Naughty Dog is calling it the first single-player standalone story chapter in the Uncharted franchise. Much like Infamous First Light which did not require Infamous Second Son, you won’t need Uncharted 4 to play it.

In our review we found that while Uncharted 4 is not perfect with creases in its well-worn formula cropping up from time to time. But with a welcome change in composition of its base feature set, it proves the series can still be relevant despite a few missteps. For what it’s worth, you’re probably better off buying Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on disc as you wouldn’t have to worry with a large download and allows you to sell it when you’re done, effectively making it a cheaper purchase.

