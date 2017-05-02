Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4-Exclusive Uncharted: The Lost Legacy India Price and Pre-Order Details

 
02 May 2017
PS4-Exclusive Uncharted: The Lost Legacy India Price and Pre-Order Details

Highlights

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy price is Rs. 2,499
  • The game is exclusive to the PS4
  • It's a standalone story and Uncharted 4 is not needed to play it

After Uncharted: The Lost Legacy wowed audiences at December’s PlayStation Experience and a release date) was announced last month, Sony India has finally revealed how much the game will cost in India. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PS4 is priced at Rs. 2,499 on disc. Buying it digitally will cost you Rs. 2,750. This makes it one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest new, non-remastered game on pre-order for Sony’s console. No surprise since its costs $40 (around Rs. 2,568) in the US.

Uncharted 4 Release Highlights Sony's Problems in India

 

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date is August 22. Developed by series creator Naughty Dog, it follows the exploits of fan favourites Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2 and Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4. Naughty Dog is calling it the first single-player standalone story chapter in the Uncharted franchise. Much like Infamous First Light which did not require Infamous Second Son, you won’t need Uncharted 4 to play it.

In our review we found that while Uncharted 4 is not perfect with creases in its well-worn formula cropping up from time to time. But with a welcome change in composition of its base feature set, it proves the series can still be relevant despite a few missteps. For what it’s worth, you’re probably better off buying Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on disc as you wouldn’t have to worry with a large download and allows you to sell it when you’re done, effectively making it a cheaper purchase.

Would you play Uncharted Lost Legacy? Or has Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Uncharted 4 ensured you’re bored of the series? Let us know in the comments.

