Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn India Release Date Delayed to March 8: Sources

 
27 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn India Release Date Delayed to March 8: Sources

Highlights

  • Horizon Zero Dawn is delayed to March 8 for India
  • No reason for the delay has been given
  • Indian game stores were informed a few hours ago

Action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn release date is February 28 in the US and March 1 in Europe and India. Or so it was until a few hours ago.

According to several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India has pushed back the release of the anticipated PS4-exclusive to March 8. No reason for the delay was given from Sony to game stores other than March 8 is the new date.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

In the past Sony-published games were available day and date with their global counter-parts. The delay is perplexing. More so when you consider that it’s the number one seller on Amazon India right now.

amazon india horizon zero dawn horizon_zero_dawn

We’ve reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this post the moment we hear back from the company.

As it stands though, if you’re interested in checking out what the makers of Killzone have been up to, you’re better off grabbing it digitally or importing a copy.

 

PlayStation India Head on PS4 Price Drops, Digital Downloads, PlayStation Network Cards, and More

We found Horizon Zero Dawn to be a welcome addition to a generation of games that’s seen developers push open-world tropes into many a title, some with barely any reason. The end result is a game that easily surpasses Guerrilla Games’ other works - yes, even Killzone 2. Horizon Zero Dawn is an essential for PS4 owners and role-playing game fans alike.

Tags: Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4, PS4 Pro, Sony India, Sony
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Samsung Gear VR Gets Refreshed at MWC 2017; Comes With Touch Controller
Shadow of War for the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Scorpio, and Windows 10 PC Confirmed
Datawind
PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn India Release Date Delayed to March 8: Sources
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  2. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  3. Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?
  4. Moto G5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi 3S Prime
  5. Airtel Announces 'War on Roaming', Both Domestic and International
  6. Sony Launches Four New Smartphones at MWC 2017
  7. Sony Xperia Touch Turns Any Flat Surface Into an Interactive Touchscreen
  8. Dumbphones Survive Rise of the Smartphone
  9. Nokia at MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, and All Other Nokia Announcements
  10. A Billion Indian Identities at Risk as PM Modi Widens Digital Reach
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.