Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PlayStation VR Officially Gets a Price Cut in India

 
19 September 2017
PlayStation VR Officially Gets a Price Cut in India

Highlights

  • PS VR camera bundle is now Rs. 37,990 in India
  • PS VR games have received a price drop too
  • This is effective immediately

Sony India has finally informed retailers that the PlayStation VR (PS VR) headset for the PS4 gets a price cut in India. Launched around six months ago, Sony’s virtual reality headset is now Rs. 4,000 cheaper than what it was at launch, making the new PS VR India price Rs. 37,990. This includes the PS VR headset, cables, demo disc, and most importantly, the PS4 camera needed for VR. Previously, the PS VR with camera would cost Rs. 41,990.

A Rs. 4,000 price drop on PS VR hardware isn’t all though. Several PS VR-only games have seen steeply reduced prices and are as follows.

New price of PS VR games in India

  • Driveclub VR Rs. 1,999 (old price Rs. 2499)
  • VR Worlds Rs. 1,999 (old price Rs. 2499)
  • Eve Valkyrie Rs. 2,499 (old price Rs. 3999)
  • Farpoint VR Rs. 1,999 (old price Rs. 3999)
  • Farpoint VR + Aim controller bundle Rs. 3,999 (old price Rs. 5,990)
  • Battlezone Rs. 2,499 (old price Rs. 3,999)
  • RIGS Rs. 1,999 (old price Rs. 3,999)
  • Robinson the Journey Rs. 2,499 (old price Rs. 2,999)

 

As for a timeframe, both retailers and Sony have told Gadgets 360 that these new prices come into effect immediately. Expect specialist game stores like Games the Shop and mainstream e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart to update their pricing sooner rather than later.

In our PS VR review we noted that while comfortable, the mess of wires made it far from ideal, but considering the price of other headsets such as HTC Vive, it still is the cheapest way to experience VR and the price cut makes it all the more affordable, if you already own a PS4- which isn't getting a price cut in India just yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS VR, PSVR, PS VR India price, PSVR India price, PS VR India price discount, PSVR price drop, PSVR India price cut, PS VR game prices India, Game retail in India, Sony, Sony India, PlayStation VR, PSVR price cut India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

PlayStation VR Officially Gets a Price Cut in India
 
 

