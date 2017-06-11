According to a leak of the schedule for EA’s E3 2017 event, EA Play, Project Dylan - a long rumoured new IP from Mass Effect studio Bioware, will be revealed.

Furthermore, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier who has had a solid track record in terms of what to expect, claims that it “should be a teaser today, more tomorrow”.

This implies that the game would be shown off at Microsoft’s E3 2017 event, which also will have the Xbox Scorpio on display. Considering that most of the big AAA releases such as Call of Duty: World War 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Far Cry 5, and FIFA 18 are being marketed for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it’s no surprise that Microsoft could see some level of exclusivity for Project Dylan.

More so when you factor in EA Access - the company’s subscription based games service is for the PC and Xbox One only.

While its unlikely that the game would be an Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio exclusive, we won’t be surprised to see it having some form of content for Microsoft consoles only.

Little is known of Project Dylan at the moment, other than it being in development at Bioware for awhile now. With Mass Effect Andromeda releasing to subpar commercial expectations, this could be the studio’s chance of gaining back the respect of its fans.

