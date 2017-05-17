Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Release Date and Price Announced

Google Pixel Now With Rs. 13,000 Cashback but Is It Worth It?
In an attempt to beat FIFA 18 to an official reveal, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 has been announced by Konami. The latest entry in the long-running football series will hit the PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018’s release date is September 12 in America and September 14 in India and Europe. Pre-order bonuses have been revealed as well.
• 2x Premium Partner Agents for myClub
• UCL Agent for myClub
• Exclusive Agent for myClub
• 4x Start Up Agents
• 1x Partner Club Agent
• 10,000 GP x 10 weeks
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 has a digital special edition as well. Dubbed the Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
• 1x FCB Special Agent
• 1x FCB Legend Special Agent
• 1,000 myClub coins
Konami has stated there will be more exclusive items to be announced soon.
While no price has been announced for the game on disc, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 sports a Rs. 4,000 price digitally and Rs. 4,500 for the special edition on Xbox One. The PS4 version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 for some reason has the same price for the base and special editions of the game of Rs. 3,999. No PC version has been listed just yet. We won't be surprised to see the physical edition being cheaper as was the case last year.
