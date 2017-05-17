Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Release Date and Price Announced

In an attempt to beat FIFA 18 to an official reveal, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 has been announced by Konami. The latest entry in the long-running football series will hit the PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018’s release date is September 12 in America and September 14 in India and Europe. Pre-order bonuses have been revealed as well.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 pre-order bonuses

• 2x Premium Partner Agents for myClub

• UCL Agent for myClub

• Exclusive Agent for myClub

Bonus myClub content

• 4x Start Up Agents

• 1x Partner Club Agent

• 10,000 GP x 10 weeks

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 has a digital special edition as well. Dubbed the Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition contents

• 1x FCB Special Agent

• 1x FCB Legend Special Agent

• 1,000 myClub coins

Konami has stated there will be more exclusive items to be announced soon.

Pro Evolution Soccer PS4 and Xbox One India price

While no price has been announced for the game on disc, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 sports a Rs. 4,000 price digitally and Rs. 4,500 for the special edition on Xbox One. The PS4 version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 for some reason has the same price for the base and special editions of the game of Rs. 3,999. No PC version has been listed just yet. We won't be surprised to see the physical edition being cheaper as was the case last year.