Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Prey for PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One Out Now: What You Need to Know

 
05 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Prey for PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One Out Now: What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • Prey has pre-order and day one bonuses
  • The game costs Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)
  • The day one patch is around 1.3GB for the PS4

Sci-fi shooter Prey is finally out for the PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Despite the title, its actually a reimagining of a 2006 shooter by the same name. And while the first Prey was a cult classic, it’s follow up Prey 2 was in development limbo until a tumultuous series of events resulted in it being handled by Arkane — the studio behind Dishonored and Dishonored 2.

Prey PS4 Pro review
In our review of the game, we found it to be worth buying, particularly if you’re a fan of System Shock, BioShock, or Deus Ex.

None of Prey’s elements stand out on their own, but they work well in cohesion. Progressing through the story was a treat. Without spoiling much, there are a fair number of plot twists that keep you engaged. This is backed up with slick controls, responsive gunplay, cool neuromods, and stellar level design.

Prey Review

Prey PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One price
Prey’s price is Rs. 3,999 on the PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One ($60 in the US). Although you can get the PC version cheaper on disc as it sells for Rs. 2,999. Unlike Arkane’s previous game, Dishonored 2, Prey seems to be a competent PC port. Our Prey PC impressions should be up shortly detailing what you can expect.

Prey day one patch
On Tuesday, the game received its first patch weighing in at 1.296GB. Aside from updating the game to version 1.01 it brings a host of changes. These include modifications to enemy AI, preventing them from shooting through walls, weapon fixes, updates to how powers can be used, as well as fix for the game’s sound design that some found jarring during the Prey demo.

Prey Demo Opening Hour Impressions: System Shock Meets Deus Ex

Prey day one bonuses
The game has a few pre-order bonuses bundled together as the Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack, which are a part of the first run of physical copies as well. This is what you get.

Prey Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack contents:

  • Margrave shotgun
  • Shotgun shell ammo plans
  • Starter fabrication materials
  • Recycler shielding chipset
  • Three TranStar neuromods
  • Two medkits

Will you be playing Prey, or are you checking out the other games releasing in May instead? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Prey, Prey 2, Prey 2017, Prey day one bonus, Prey preorder bonus, Prey review, Prey PS4 review, Prey price, Prey release date, Prey day one patch, Arkane, Bethesda
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today
ISRO GSAT-9 'SAARC' South Asia Communication Satellite Set to Launch Today
HotDeals 360
Prey for PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One Out Now: What You Need to Know
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
  2. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
  3. Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
  4. Amazon Great Indian Sale Starts From May 11: Top Upcoming Offers
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: Best Smartphones for Android Gaming?
  8. Prey Review
  9. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  10. Xiaomi Offers Discounts in Exchange for Recycling Your Old Electronics
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.