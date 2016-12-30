Video game developer Running With Scissors has announced that it is open sourcing the original version of its most popular title-Postal, which was released back in 1997. Even though violence in video games has been a topic of debate for over decades now, Postal has been one of the most criticised games out of the lot.

Running With Scissors has published the code for the game on Bitbucket under the GPL2 license and further said that it is entrusting the fans with the fate of its game, as per a report by Engadget. "Anyone with the time and skills can now tweak/change/update/modify anything in the game at all!" the company was quoted as saying in the report.

Postal is popularly known for being termed "digital poison" by US Senator Joe Lieberman but developed an audience for itself over the years. Earlier this year, a high-definition remaster of the game called Postal Redux was released on Steam as well as PS4.

Considering that the entire code for the game is now available for everyone, it wouldn't be surprising if some interesting additions to the game make it more violent and filled with gore, thanks to the fans of the genre. The company had earlier teased making the game open source if someone was able to port the game to Dreamcast

Even with this release, the company didn't forget to mention the Dreamcast port as it said, "Seriously, someone get on that Dreamcast port. We're not joking."