Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Postal, the Legendarily Violent Video Game by Running With Scissors, Is Now Open Source

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Postal, the Legendarily Violent Video Game by Running With Scissors, Is Now Open Source

Highlights

  • Game was earlier termed "digital poison" at launch
  • Entire code for game is available at Bitbucket
  • Company has urged fans to port the game to Dreamcast

Video game developer Running With Scissors has announced that it is open sourcing the original version of its most popular title-Postal, which was released back in 1997. Even though violence in video games has been a topic of debate for over decades now, Postal has been one of the most criticised games out of the lot.

Running With Scissors has published the code for the game on Bitbucket under the GPL2 license and further said that it is entrusting the fans with the fate of its game, as per a report by Engadget. "Anyone with the time and skills can now tweak/change/update/modify anything in the game at all!" the company was quoted as saying in the report.

Postal is popularly known for being termed "digital poison" by US Senator Joe Lieberman but developed an audience for itself over the years. Earlier this year, a high-definition remaster of the game called Postal Redux was released on Steam as well as PS4.

Considering that the entire code for the game is now available for everyone, it wouldn't be surprising if some interesting additions to the game make it more violent and filled with gore, thanks to the fans of the genre. The company had earlier teased making the game open source if someone was able to port the game to Dreamcast.

Even with this release, the company didn't forget to mention the Dreamcast port as it said, "Seriously, someone get on that Dreamcast port. We're not joking."

Tags: Postal, Running With Scissors, Gaming, Postal Open Source, Violent Video Games
BHIM App Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
iBall Set to Launch Gaming Laptops Soon: Sources
VR Glasses
Postal, the Legendarily Violent Video Game by Running With Scissors, Is Now Open Source
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
  2. What Is BHIM App, How Does It Work?
  3. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  4. Nokia E1 Spotted on China Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Arrival
  5. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Best Mobiles of 2016: Smartphones That Truly Stood Out
  7. Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder - via Reddit
  8. Samsung Announces Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
  9. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Review
  10. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.