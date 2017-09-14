Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poke Ball Edition New Nintendo 2DS XL, Legendary Pokemon, and Ultimate Beasts Revealed

 
14 September 2017
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poke Ball Edition New Nintendo 2DS XL, Legendary Pokemon, and Ultimate Beasts Revealed

Highlights

  • The Poke Ball-inspired New 2DS XL is out on November 3
  • No price has been announced just yet
  • It's followed by Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on November 17

In the run up to Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Nintendo announced the Poke Ball Edition New Nintendo 2DS XL during its Nintendo Direct video. Aside from looking like a Poke Ball that’s used to capture Pokemon in the long-running series, the Poke Ball Edition New Nintendo 2DS XL release date is November 3 and could cost $149 (around Rs. 9,600), which is what 2DS XL consoles usually retail for.

As for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, a trailer showed off 3D graphics similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon, but Nintendo stressed on new additions. These include new areas like a valley of Pikachus and a beach dedicated to surfers. Also, players can obtain new items of clothing like a Pikachu cap. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will also feature Necrozma - a new legendary Pokemon in dusk and dawn evolution variants.

Apart from this, it was hinted that how players encounter their first partner Pokemon (the first Pokemon they get in-game) will differ. Pre-ordering nets you 12 quick balls and access to the Lycanroc Pokemon. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon also gets two new ultimate beasts or UBs as they’re called -UB Burst and UB Assembly.

Finally, Nintendo revealed that the Pokemon Gold and Silver release date is September 22, it’s up for pre-order now and buying it early grants users access to Celebi - a rare Pokemon.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Minecraft: New 3DS Edition Available for Download Right Now

 
 

Top 5 Gaming Laptops
