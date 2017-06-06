Pokemon Direct 2017: How to Watch and What to Expect

Pokemon Direct is Nintendo’s and The Pokemon Company’s way of dispensing important news around everyone’s favourite pocket monster franchise. Past editions have seen the reveal of games like Pokemon Sun and Moon as well as their release dates.

Pokemon Direct time and date

Pokemon Direct will take place at 3pm BST (7:30pm IST) on June 6. It will last all of eight minutes. A welcome reprieve when compared to some of the longer reveals we’ve been subject to in the past.

Rap Battles, Localisation, and Streaming: How Pokemon Is Relevant in India

Pokemon Direct - where to watch

To watch the Pokemon Direct you can tune into Nintendo's website.

Pokemon Direct - what to expect

At the moment Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are playing their cards close to their chest. The former hasn’t said more than “big Pokemon news on the way” while the latter is teasing “some exciting news about the Pokemon series.”

Who are India's Pokemon Fans? The Answer Will Surprise You

Pokemon Direct - Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch reveal?

Nonetheless, with speculation of the Nintendo Switch getting Pokemon Sun and Moon in the form of Pokemon Stars, we could see both parties confirming these long-running rumours at the Pokemon Direct. With Eurogamer - the site responsible for bringing to light that the Nintendo Switch would use detachable controllers, weighing in on a possible Pokemon title for the Nintendo Switch back in November of last year.

“This parallel development structure has allowed the work-in-progress Pokemon Stars to already feature working versions of Sun and Moon content. I'm told that GameFreak largely paused work on the Switch version a couple of months ago to polish Sun and Moon in time for their launch this month, but that work on Stars will now resume with the development of features not found in the 3DS versions,” Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips posted at the time, “Pokemon Stars' development shouldn't be seen as taking anything away from Sun and Moon's launch - this is how all third entries in the Pokemon franchise are developed.”

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

Considering Nintendo’s E3 2017 plans would see the likes of Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 take the spotlight, revealing Pokemon now would be an astute move.

What do you want to see from Pokemon Direct? Let us know in the comments.