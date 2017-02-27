Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
PlayStation VR Sales Hit Almost One Million in Four Months: Sony

 
27 February 2017
Highlights

  • Sony's internal goal is to hit one million PS VR sales in six months
  • PS VR will be available in India from the first week of March
  • It is priced at Rs. 41,990

The PlayStation VR (PS VR) sales have reached 915,000 units as of February 19 according to President and Global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Andrew House.

Sony’s goal was to sell one million units by mid-April. It seems that it will achieve this with ease. Incidentally, House was among those in the company who suggested that it manufacture fewer of them.

“It’s the classic case in any organization — the guys who are on the front end in sales are getting very excited, very hyped up,” Mr. House said in an interview with the New York Times. “You have to temper that with other voices inside the company, myself among them, saying let’s just be a little bit careful.”

PS4 Pro, PlayStation VR, and PS4 Slim India Price and Release Date Confirmed

“You literally have people lining up outside stores when they know stock is being replenished,” said Mr. House, describing the scene in Japan, one of the largest video game markets in the world.

This should come as no surprise considering that from all the available VR headsets, PS VR is the cheapest of the bunch. As per the latest Steam hardware survey, little has changed in way of HTC Vive or Oculus popularity, being used by just 0.23 percent of all Steam users.

With an India PS VR release this week, it won’t be long before the country gets its first taste at gaming-grade VR. Sony’s first attempt at virtual reality will retail for Rs. 41,990 from the first week of March.

PlayStation VR Works With Steam VR, but There’s a Catch

At launch PS VR for India includes the headset, a demo disc, and the PS4 camera. A bundle without the camera will be out later in the year for Rs. 37,990. We checked it out at IGX 2016, and while the performance in some games were promising, the experience wasn’t quite there yet. Perhaps it would be different when coupled with the PS4 Pro? It should be interesting to see.

 

