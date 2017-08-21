At the Xbox at Gamescom 2017 event PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Creator Brendan Greene revealed that Bluehole Inc, the company behind the game, will be partnering with Microsoft to bring it to the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

By doing so Greene stated that it allows Bluehole access to the wealth of knowledge and information Microsoft has at hand, which will help PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds be a better game on Microsoft’s consoles.

“Back in June at E3, we announced that PUBG will be launching exclusively on Xbox One in the Xbox Game Preview program in late 2017. Ever since then we have come to realise that we have a shared vision for the direction of the game with the Xbox team. This led to our decision on extending our partnership with Microsoft and I’m happy to announce it now includes Microsoft as the publisher for our PUBG on Xbox One,” wrote CH Kim, the Executive Producer and Vice President of Bluehole on the official Xbox website.

“By partnering with Microsoft, our team believes that we will be able to accelerate console development, while maintaining quality across all platforms, as well as giving us access to vast sales, marketing and publishing resources that will help us reach new fans to welcome to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe.”

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds release date hasn't been confirmed yet, aside from a vague "end of the year" window to hit Xbox Game Preview - Microsoft's version of Steam Early Access.