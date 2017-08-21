Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft to Publish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One and Xbox One X

 
21 August 2017
Highlights

  • Microsoft will lend its resources and knowhow to Bluehole Inc
  • This could result in a better version of the game on Xbox One and One X
  • The game is slated to hit Xbox Game Preview at the end of this year

At the Xbox at Gamescom 2017 event PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Creator Brendan Greene revealed that Bluehole Inc, the company behind the game, will be partnering with Microsoft to bring it to the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

By doing so Greene stated that it allows Bluehole access to the wealth of knowledge and information Microsoft has at hand, which will help PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds be a better game on Microsoft’s consoles.

 

“Back in June at E3, we announced that PUBG will be launching exclusively on Xbox One in the Xbox Game Preview program in late 2017. Ever since then we have come to realise that we have a shared vision for the direction of the game with the Xbox team. This led to our decision on extending our partnership with Microsoft and I’m happy to announce it now includes Microsoft as the publisher for our PUBG on Xbox One,” wrote CH Kim, the Executive Producer and Vice President of Bluehole on the official Xbox website.

“By partnering with Microsoft, our team believes that we will be able to accelerate console development, while maintaining quality across all platforms, as well as giving us access to vast sales, marketing and publishing resources that will help us reach new fans to welcome to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe.”

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds release date hasn't been confirmed yet, aside from a vague "end of the year" window to hit Xbox Game Preview - Microsoft's version of Steam Early Access.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One X, PUBG, playerunknowns battlegrounds, Brendan Greene, Bluehole, CH Kim, Gamescom, Gamescom 2017
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

