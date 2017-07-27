PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One X Frame-Rate Revealed

Announced at E3 2017, PC hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be coming to the Xbox One and Xbox One X later this year. Now, its creator, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene has revealed what frame-rate it will run at on the Xbox One X - Microsoft’s answer to the PS4 Pro.

“We have a version running on the Xbox One X prototype in the office which can plug into the online servers,” Green said in conversation with Eurogamer. “We were playing on live servers on the console at about 30 or 40fps. So it works on 100 man servers.”

Considering how powerful Microsoft is touting the Xbox One X to be, this seems a bit low. Though since the game is awhile away, we could see that number hit a solid 60fps. It also makes us wonder what tricks Greene and his team might have to use to ensure a stable frame-rate on the Xbox One. Halo 5 studio 343 ended up using a variable frame-rate to ensure the game ran at a fluid 60fps and perhaps PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds might do the same.

Although it’s yet to be determined what frame-rate the final version of the game will run at, keep in mind that it will launch on Game Preview - Xbox’s answer to Steam Early Access, which means it isn’t a feature complete or bug-free version when it’s out. And if the PC version is any indication - it could end up being more CPU intensive, which if statements from other developers are to be believed, means that we won’t see massive gains on the Xbox One X due to the focus on upping GPU performance.