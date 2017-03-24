Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Update 2.08 Fixes Orisa, Brings Back Capture the Flag Mode

 
24 March 2017
Overwatch Update 2.08 Fixes Orisa, Brings Back Capture the Flag Mode

Hero shooter Overwatch got another update before the weekend. It makes modifications to new hero Orisa that was made playable earlier this week to slow down movement while firing.

“Much like D.Va’s Fusion Cannons, Orisa’s Fusion Driver is intended to slow her movement while she is firing. However, unlike D.Va, there was an issue that prevented this slow from working while firing from the air,” a post on the official Overwatch website reads.

Overwatch Review

 

Furthermore, Capture the Flag makes a return to the game as well. Interestingly this update is available for the PS4 and Xbox One. Nothing for the PC as it already has some of these features already.

Overwatch Update Adds Game Browser, Capture the Flag, and More

Overwatch 2.08 patch notes

General

  • [PS4] Capture the Flag maps and mode have been reactivated


​Bug fixes 

  • [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that prevented background music from playing
  • [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug that prevented the Damage Amplified value from being displayed correctly
  • [PS4/XB1] Orisa’s movement now slows slightly while firing in midair

Overwatch maker Blizzard’s inclusion of Orisa makes her the sixth tank character in the game after D.Va, Reinhardt, Winston, Zarya, and Roadhog.

She’s also the first tank hero added after the game’s release following the offensive-focussed Sombra.

"Orisa serves as the central anchor of her team, and defends her teammates from the frontline with a protective barrier. She can attack from long range, fortify her own defenses, launch graviton charges to slow and move enemies, and deploy a Supercharger to boost the damage output of multiple allies at once,"reads the description on the Overwatch site.

