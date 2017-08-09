Nintendo Switch Online App Is Nintendo's Worst Mobile Effort Till Date
The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 is now live. Like every event in the popular hero shooter, Summer Games 2017 brings to Overwatch a host of new cosmetic items. Although skins for characters like Mercy, Widowmaker, and Soldier 76 were leaked prior, there are a few surprises. Here's every skin, emote, and highlight intro for the Overwatch Summer Games 2017.
Overwatch Summer Games 2017: What You Need to Know
While this may seem lean compared to the Overwatch Anniversary Event, keep in mind that 2016's cosmetic items make a comeback as well and are as follows:
Are you still playing Overwatch? Or have you moved on to other multiplayer shooters? Let us know in the comments.
