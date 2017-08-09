The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 is now live. Like every event in the popular hero shooter, Summer Games 2017 brings to Overwatch a host of new cosmetic items. Although skins for characters like Mercy, Widowmaker, and Soldier 76 were leaked prior, there are a few surprises. Here's every skin, emote, and highlight intro for the Overwatch Summer Games 2017.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017: What You Need to Know

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 skins

Reaper - Biker

Widowmaker - Cote D'Azur

Junkrat - Cricket

Soldier 76 - Grillmaster 76

McCree - Lifeguard

Sombra - Tulum

Mercy - Winged Victory

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 highlight intros

Pharah - Slam Dunk

Hanzo - Target Practice

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 emotes

Ana - Beach Ball

While this may seem lean compared to the Overwatch Anniversary Event, keep in mind that 2016's cosmetic items make a comeback as well and are as follows:

Overwatch Summer Games 2016 skins

McCree - American

Zarya - Champion

Mercy - Eidgenossin

Genji - Nihon

Lucio - Selecao

Tracer - Sprinter

Lucio - Striker

D.Va - Taegeukgi

Tracer - Track and Field

Torbjorn - Tre Kronor

Widowmaker - Tricolore

Zarya - Weightlifter

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 highlight intros

Lucio - Bicycle Kick

Tracer - Hurdle

Junkrat - Shot Put

Overwatch Summer Games 2016 emotes

Bastion - Boxing

Lucio - Juggle

Symmetra - Ribbon

Are you still playing Overwatch? Or have you moved on to other multiplayer shooters? Let us know in the comments.