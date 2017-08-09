Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Summer Games 2017: Every Skin, Highlight Intro, and Emote Listed

 
09 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Overwatch Summer Games 2017: Every Skin, Highlight Intro, and Emote Listed

Highlights

  • The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 event is now live
  • With it comes a host of new cosmetic items
  • Skins and emotes from 2016 also make a return

The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 is now live. Like every event in the popular hero shooter, Summer Games 2017 brings to Overwatch a host of new cosmetic items. Although skins for characters like Mercy, Widowmaker, and Soldier 76 were leaked prior, there are a few surprises. Here's every skin, emote, and highlight intro for the Overwatch Summer Games 2017.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017: What You Need to Know

 

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 skins

  • Reaper - Biker
  • Widowmaker - Cote D'Azur
  • Junkrat - Cricket
  • Soldier 76 - Grillmaster 76
  • McCree - Lifeguard
  • Sombra - Tulum
  • Mercy - Winged Victory

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 highlight intros

  • Pharah - Slam Dunk
  • Hanzo - Target Practice

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 emotes

  • Ana - Beach Ball

While this may seem lean compared to the Overwatch Anniversary Event, keep in mind that 2016's cosmetic items make a comeback as well and are as follows:

Overwatch Summer Games 2016 skins

  • McCree - American
  • Zarya - Champion
  • Mercy - Eidgenossin
  • Genji - Nihon
  • Lucio - Selecao
  • Tracer - Sprinter
  • Lucio - Striker
  • D.Va - Taegeukgi
  • Tracer - Track and Field
  • Torbjorn - Tre Kronor
  • Widowmaker - Tricolore
  • Zarya - Weightlifter

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 highlight intros

  • Lucio - Bicycle Kick
  • Tracer - Hurdle
  • Junkrat - Shot Put

Overwatch Summer Games 2016 emotes

  • Bastion - Boxing
  • Lucio - Juggle
  • Symmetra - Ribbon

Are you still playing Overwatch? Or have you moved on to other multiplayer shooters? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Overwatch, Overwatch Summer Games, Overwatch Summer Games 2017, Overwatch Summer Games loot, Overwatch Summer Games skins, Overwatch Summer Games emotes, Overwatch Summer games highlight intros, Overwatch Summer Games 2017 loot, Overwatch Summer Games 2017 skins, Overwatch Summer Games 2017 emotes, Blizzard
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Intel ‘Coffee Lake’ 8th Gen Core CPUs to Launch on August 21; Core i9 Specifications Revealed
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Overwatch Summer Games 2017: Every Skin, Highlight Intro, and Emote Listed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 4
TRENDING
  1. Overwatch Summer Games 2017: Every Skin, Highlight Intro, and Emote
  2. Overwatch Summer Games 2017: What You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X in India Next Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active With Shatterproof Screen Launched
  5. Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale Offers: iPhone 7, Laptops & Other Deals
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Come in Eight Colour Options
  7. LG Q6, Priced in India Under Rs. 20,000, to Launch on Thursday via Amazon
  8. Indian ISPs Blocking Access To Internet Archive
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  10. Lenovo K8 Plus Spotted Online Ahead of K8 Note Launch on Wednesday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.