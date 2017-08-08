Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

08 August 2017
Overwatch Summer Games 2017: What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 begins on August 8
  • Copa Lucioball is a new competitive mode
  • Cosmetic items from last year are back as well as new ones

The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 event takes place this week. It follows the addition of Doomfist to the popular hero shooter as well as the Overwatch Anniversary event. This is what you need to know about the Overwatch Summer Games 2017.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 start time

The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 start time should be 8:30pm IST on August 8 if we were to consider what time the last event that celebrated Overwatch’s Anniversary began. Prior to playing, there will be an update to the game that will go live and it should be available soon after that.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 end time

The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 should end at 12:30pm IST on August 29 assuming Blizzard sticks inline with its Anniversary event timings.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 download size

No file size has been officially mentioned by Blizzard just yet, though users of the official Overwatch forums speculate that it could be in the range of 2 to 4GB.

 

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Lucioball and Copa Lucioball explained

Along with it comes the obligatory game modes, loot, and of course a new map. Lucioball - the football inspired mode that made its debut with last year’s Summer Games makes a come back. In addition to the Rio map of 2016 is Sydney.

Moreover, Lucioball sees some interesting modifications. Lucio’s ultimate ability doesn’t pull the ball to the player, instead it increases his movement speed and reduces the cool down time on his alternate ability. Lucio’s ultimate won’t let you ‘boop’ opponents either. What this means is, you can’t use Lucio’s ultimate to push goalies away and pull the ball inside.

Although Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan did not explain why the team had selected the locale, it perhaps could pertain to lore regarding Junkrat - an Australian character in the game.

And then there’s Copa Lucioball - a competitive playlist with a placement and ranking. You can play the Copa Lucioball league through the Arcade. Play 10 competitive games here and you’ll get a special spray. Make the Top 500 and get an even rarer, shinier one.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 loot

In a welcome move, the Overwatch Summer Games 2017 brings a stack of event loot crates featuring all new cosmetics as well as returning favourites from the 2016 event. What's more is, last year's gear will be cheaper than the new ones.

New Overwatch Summer Games 2017 cosmetic items price:

  • Legendary Skins: 3,000 credits
  • Epic Skins: 750 credits
  • Rare tier: 225 credits
  • Common tier: 75 credits

Overwatch Summer Games 2016 cosmetics price:

  • Legendary Skins: 1,000 credits
  • Epic Skins: 250 credits
  • Rare tier: 75 credits
  • Common tier: 25 credits

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Mercy skin leaked?

Mercy - Overwatch’s go to healer could get a new skin resembling something out of ancient Greece if a leak posted on the Overwatch subreddit is to be believed. This could be Blizzard’s way of ringing in a new setting after last year’s Rio-inspired theme.

