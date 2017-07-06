This Is What an Overwatch Netflix Original Series Could Look Like

Popular shooter Overwatch does have new heroes such as Doomfist on the way as well as a Summer Games Event. What it doesn’t have is a Netflix show. Though, a tribute Overwatch Netflix trailer has made its way to the Internet and it does a convincing job of showing what could be.

Pieced together by Brazilian YouTube channel Lion Montages, the Overwatch Netflix trailer explains the main plot points, backstory of its characters, and a host of shots of its most popular heroes (with the exception of Bastion for some reason). You can view it right below.

“Based countless trailers and other fan tributes, this video is a compilation of other trailers and cinematic videos of Overwatch, combined to make you see what a Netflix series about the game would be like,” the video’s description reads.

Considering Netflix is already working on Castlevania and Assassin’s Creed, it would be great to see its take on Overwatch. More so when you consider how long its taken Blizzard to release cinematics to flesh out the game’s universe.

Prior to this it was teased that Overwatch may get Doomfist - a long awaited new hero very soon. The latest information for this addition to the hero shooter’s large roster of characters comes via Blizzard’s official Overwatch website which has a post that says the following:

“However, after recent events in Numbani, it can now be confirmed that what occurred was an attack by the Talon organization with the express purpose of freeing one man: Akande Ogundimu, better known as Doomfist.”

Now, the aforementioned post is offline, but eagle-eyed members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF have the crucial details up here. Past heroes, like Orisa were teased as news in a similar manner before being added to the game a week later.