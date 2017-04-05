Recently Overwatch developer Blizzard teased what’s referred to as the King’s Row Uprising and it involves the game’s robotic omnics. Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan let slip what to expect.

“We’ve heard the call that a lot of players want a non-real-world-tied event, meaning they want some sort of set event in the Overwatch world,” explains Kaplan in conversation with PCGamesN, regarding reception to the large, seasonal events that have kept Overwatch on top these past few months.

“The event is going to be something - when players see the event and play the event, I think they’ll see that we’ve been listening to their feedback,” he continues, confirming - as many have assumed - that there will be a playable element to the April 11 event. This will probably be a new game mode based around the King’s Row Uprising video tweeted by the official Overwatch account.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of desire for more story, people want to know more about the story of Overwatch, they want to know more about the past of Overwatch. I think they want to know more about what’s going on between omnics and humans in this world and how did we get there. I think a lot of that will be answered for them.”