Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch King’s Row Uprising Event Starts April 11, Here’s What to Expect

 
05 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Overwatch King’s Row Uprising Event Starts April 11, Here’s What to Expect

Highlights

  • A new Overwatch event will take place from April 11
  • Unlike past events it won't be based on real world happenings
  • Rather, it involves Overwatch's own lore

Recently Overwatch developer Blizzard teased what’s referred to as the King’s Row Uprising and it involves the game’s robotic omnics. Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan let slip what to expect.

“We’ve heard the call that a lot of players want a non-real-world-tied event, meaning they want some sort of set event in the Overwatch world,” explains Kaplan in conversation with PCGamesN, regarding reception to the large, seasonal events that have kept Overwatch on top these past few months.

Overwatch, Starcraft, Diablo, and World of Warcraft Will Be Available in India Officially

“The event is going to be something - when players see the event and play the event, I think they’ll see that we’ve been listening to their feedback,” he continues, confirming - as many have assumed - that there will be a playable element to the April 11 event. This will probably be a new game mode based around the King’s Row Uprising video tweeted by the official Overwatch account.

New Overwatch Hero ‘Far Along in Development’: Blizzard

“We’ve been hearing a lot of desire for more story, people want to know more about the story of Overwatch, they want to know more about the past of Overwatch. I think they want to know more about what’s going on between omnics and humans in this world and how did we get there. I think a lot of that will be answered for them.”

Tags: Overwatch, Overwatch Kings Row Uprising Event, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Overwatch special event, Blizzard, Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch omnic crisis, Kings Row
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
New NASA Device to Help Astronauts Cope With Cosmic Radiation
NASA, Kennedy Partner to Develop Self-Driving Car Technology
Unboxed Mobiles
Overwatch King’s Row Uprising Event Starts April 11, Here’s What to Expect
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Review
  2. Apple Unveils New Mac Pro Models Starting at Rs. 2,49,900
  3. Xbox Scorpio Price, Release Date, Games, and Specs - Everything We Know
  4. IPL 2017: Where to Watch Matches Online, Live Stream Timings, and More
  5. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: 100GB of Free Data With These Packs
  6. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 With 7.9-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. iPhone 8 Said to Be Delayed Till November, Tipped to Be Less Than $1,000
  9. YouTube Go Now Available in Beta, an 'Offline-First' App for India
  10. Moto G5 With Fingerprint Sensor, Metal Design Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.