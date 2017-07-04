Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch: Origins Edition Price Cut Announced for Limited Period

 
04 July 2017
Overwatch: Origins Edition Price Cut Announced for Limited Period

Highlights

  • Overwatch is roughly 40 percent cheaper in India
  • This is for the Overwatch Origins Edition
  • The Overwatch Origins Edition comes with additional cosmetic items

Popular hero shooter Overwatch has been heavily discounted. The Overwatch Origins Edition - which consists of the base game and select cosmetic items is now Rs. 1,999 on PC versus the Rs. 3,299 price it normally has. Furthermore, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are now Rs. 2499 compared to its usual Rs. 3,999 price tag.

These Overwatch Origins Edition price cuts aren’t permanent though, these will be for a limited period of time from July 3 to July 16.

Where to buy Overwatch Origins Edition in India at discount

At the time of posting this story, Amazon, Croma, and Flipkart haven't updated their listings for Overwatch just yet. Though E-Xpress has confirmed that this should happen shortly.

 

Overwatch Origins PC, PS4, and Xbox One contents

  • 5 skins:  Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper), Strike-Commander Morrison (Soldier: 76), Overgrown Bastion, Security Chief Pharah, Slipstream Tracer
  • Overwatch-themed content for several Blizzard Entertainment games: ​Heroes of the Storm - Tracer Hero, World of Warcraft - Baby Winston Pet, StarCraft 2 Portraits , Hearthstone card pack,  Diablo 3 - Mercy Wings

For what it’s worth, we found Overwatch to be one of the year’s best games. There are various heroes to choose from, near perfect gameplay, and the promise of extended support and free content, most of which Blizzard has made good on so far.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Overwatch, Overwatch Origins Edition, E xpress, express, Overwatch India Price, Overwatch cheap, Overwatch discount, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Overwatch India discount
Overwatch: Origins Edition Price Cut Announced for Limited Period
 
 

