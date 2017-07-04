Tech Has Become Too Complicated, Driving a Trend for Retro Gadgets
Popular hero shooter Overwatch has been heavily discounted. The Overwatch Origins Edition - which consists of the base game and select cosmetic items is now Rs. 1,999 on PC versus the Rs. 3,299 price it normally has. Furthermore, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are now Rs. 2499 compared to its usual Rs. 3,999 price tag.
These Overwatch Origins Edition price cuts aren’t permanent though, these will be for a limited period of time from July 3 to July 16.
At the time of posting this story, Amazon, Croma, and Flipkart haven't updated their listings for Overwatch just yet. Though E-Xpress has confirmed that this should happen shortly.
For what it’s worth, we found Overwatch to be one of the year’s best games. There are various heroes to choose from, near perfect gameplay, and the promise of extended support and free content, most of which Blizzard has made good on so far.
Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement