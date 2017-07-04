Popular hero shooter Overwatch has been heavily discounted. The Overwatch Origins Edition - which consists of the base game and select cosmetic items is now Rs. 1,999 on PC versus the Rs. 3,299 price it normally has. Furthermore, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are now Rs. 2499 compared to its usual Rs. 3,999 price tag.

These Overwatch Origins Edition price cuts aren’t permanent though, these will be for a limited period of time from July 3 to July 16.

Where to buy Overwatch Origins Edition in India at discount

At the time of posting this story, Amazon, Croma, and Flipkart haven't updated their listings for Overwatch just yet. Though E-Xpress has confirmed that this should happen shortly.

Overwatch Origins PC, PS4, and Xbox One contents

5 skins: Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper), Strike-Commander Morrison (Soldier: 76), Overgrown Bastion, Security Chief Pharah, Slipstream Tracer

Overwatch-themed content for several Blizzard Entertainment games: ​Heroes of the Storm - Tracer Hero, World of Warcraft - Baby Winston Pet, StarCraft 2 Portraits , Hearthstone card pack, Diablo 3 - Mercy Wings

For what it’s worth, we found Overwatch to be one of the year’s best games. There are various heroes to choose from, near perfect gameplay, and the promise of extended support and free content, most of which Blizzard has made good on so far.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.