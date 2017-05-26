Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Anniversary Free Weekend for PC, PS4, and Xbox One: Download Size, Start time, How to Play, and More

 
26 May 2017
Overwatch Anniversary Free Weekend for PC, PS4, and Xbox One: Download Size, Start time, How to Play, and More

Highlights

  • PC, PS4, and Xbox One owners can play Overwatch for free this weekend
  • Progress will carry over should you decide to buy the full game
  • All features and modes from the full game are present

Aside from the Overwatch Anniversary event, popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch is free this weekend to celebrate its first year.

"For this free weekend, we’re making Overwatch’s full roster of heroes and maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the latest Weekly Brawl," reads a post from developer Blizzard.

If you own a PC, PS4, or Xbox One, you can play Overwatch for free from May 26 to May 29. This what you need to know.

Overwatch Anniversary Event Start and End Time Revealed

Overwatch free weekend download size

Overwatch is 12GB on PC and around 20GB on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Overwatch free weekend start time

According to Blizzard, the Overwatch free weekend trial begins from 11am PT (11:30pm IST) on May 26 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

 

Overwatch free weekend end time

The Overwatch free weekend trial will end at 11:59pm PT on May 29 (12:29pm IST on May 30).

Overwatch free weekend - PS Plus and Xbox Live required 

If you plan on playing Overwatch on the PS4 or Xbox One, you will need an active PS Plus or Xbox Live subscription. PC gamers don’t have to worry about this.

Overwatch free weekend progress

Much like previous Overwatch free trials, progress will carry over should you decide to upgrade to the full game.

Overwatch Anniversary Event: Every Skin and Emote Listed

Overwatch free trial - how to play

Blizzard has outlined how to install and play Overwatch for all platforms. They are as follows.

Overwatch free weekend PC installation

1. Download and install the Blizzard app.
2. Create a free Blizzard account, or log in with your existing account.
3. Once the Blizzard app launches, click the Overwatch icon.
4. Select your region from the dropdown menu, then click Install.
5. Once installed, click Play to begin.

Overwatch free weekend PS4 installation

1. Turn on your PlayStation 4 and log in to your PlayStation Network account.
2. Go to the PlayStation Store and select Search from the top menu.
3. In the search field, type in Overwatch.
4. Select Overwatch Free Weekend from the search results, then select Download.
5. Once the download and installation process is complete, select Start to begin.

Overwatch free weekend Xbox One installation

1. Turn on your Xbox One and log in to your Xbox Live account.
2. Go to the Xbox One Store, then select Search.
3. In the search field, type in Overwatch.
4. Select Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition from the search results, then select Free Trial.
5. Once the download and installation process is complete, select Launch to begin.

Blizzard Confirms Overwatch Anniversary Event, Game of the Year Edition, and New Arena Maps

We discussed the Overwatch Anniversary Event, Destiny 2, Arms, and Red Dead Redemption 2 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Overwatch, Overwatch Free Weekend, Play overwatch free, Overwatch free trial, Overwatch Anniversary Event, Overwatch free download, Overwatch free weekend how to play
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Google India Head Rajan Anandan Appointed IAMAI Chairman
