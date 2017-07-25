Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch's Doomfist Isn't Voiced By Terry Crews, Blizzard Explains Why

 
25 July 2017
Overwatch’s Doomfist Isn’t Voiced By Terry Crews, Blizzard Explains Why

  • Overwatch's Doomfist is not voiced by Terry Crews
  • Blizzard was looking for a particular style for Doomfist
  • The character is voiced by Sahr Ngaujah

Overwatch’s latest hero, Doomfist isn’t voiced by Terry Crews. Despite many a rumour prior to the reveal, Blizzard opted for Sahr Ngaujah instead. At a panel during the San Diego Comic Con, many Overwatch fans shouted Crews’ name repeatedly.

At the end of the panel, Overwatch Senior Designer Michael Chu explained why Crews was passed on for another actor.

“We love Terry. Terry’s awesome. He came and visited us. We had a great time,” senior designer Michael Chu said in conversation with Gamespot.

 

“When we were looking for Doomfist, we were looking for something very specific given his role in the game and everything. When we were early in the audition process, we heard Sahr, who’s the actor who plays Doomfist, and he just blew us away immediately. Once we heard his voice, it was like, ‘Holy crap. That’s Doomfist.'”

While Crews’ explosive persona holds up well in Crackdown 3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ngaujah’s delivery is what you’d expect from a character with the lore and backstory devised by Blizzard, making him a better fit.

Nonetheless, Doomfist is landing in Overwatch for all on July 27, you’ll be able to make up your mind yourself. And with a Summer Games event hinted at soon after, there’s more than enough of a reason for fans to come back to the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Won't Sell as Well as GTA V: Take-Two
