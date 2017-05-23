The Overwatch Anniversary Event to celebrate the first year of popular hero online multiplayer shooter Overwatch will take place from May 23 to June 13. While Blizzard announced this a week ago, here's when the event will start.
According to an invite sent by the PlayStation Store, you can take part in the Overwatch Anniversary Event from 8:30pm IST on May 23. Here's what this translates to in your timezone.
Furthermore, the invite also denotes when the Overwatch Anniversary Event will end on June 12.
Much like past events around real-life festivities such as Christmas or in-game scenarios like Uprising, expect custom game modes and special loot boxes carrying special Overwatch Anniversary Event skins, sprays, highlight intros, emotes, victory poses, player icons, and voice lines.
In addition to this, there will be new maps for Arena mode, which debuted with the Overwatch Christmas event. These are variations on existing ones - Dorado, Eichenwalde, and Anubis to be specific.
What's more is that Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that in addition to Overwatch Anniversary Event loot, new standard loot will be added as well. These would include laughing and sitting emotes for post-release characters such as Sombra and Orisa. Kaplan stated that the developers wanted to give fans new cosmetic items that weren't restricted to special events alone.
