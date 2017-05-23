Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Anniversary Event Start and End Time Revealed

 
23 May 2017
Overwatch Anniversary Event Start and End Time Revealed

Highlights

  • The Overwatch Anniversary Event begins from May 23
  • It ends on June 12
  • Three maps will be added to Arena mode as well

The Overwatch Anniversary Event to celebrate the first year of popular hero online multiplayer shooter Overwatch will take place from May 23 to June 13. While Blizzard announced this a week ago, here's when the event will start.

According to an invite sent by the PlayStation Store, you can take part in the Overwatch Anniversary Event from 8:30pm IST on May 23. Here's what this translates to in your timezone.

 

Overwatch Anniversary Event start time

  • 11am EST
  • 10am CT
  • 9am MT
  • 8am PST
  • 4pm BST
  • 5pm CEST

Furthermore, the invite also denotes when the Overwatch Anniversary Event will end on June 12. 

Overwatch Anniversary Event end time

  • 3pm EST
  • 2pm CT
  • 1pm MT
  • 12pm PST
  • 8pm BST
  • 9pm CEST
  • 12:30pm IST on June 13

overwatch anniversary event timing overwatch

Much like past events around real-life festivities such as Christmas or in-game scenarios like Uprising, expect custom game modes and special loot boxes carrying special Overwatch Anniversary Event skins, sprays, highlight intros, emotes, victory poses, player icons, and voice lines. 

In addition to this, there will be new maps for Arena mode, which debuted with the Overwatch Christmas event. These are variations on existing ones - Dorado, Eichenwalde, and Anubis to be specific.

What's more is that Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that in addition to Overwatch Anniversary Event loot, new standard loot will be added as well. These would include laughing and sitting emotes for post-release characters such as Sombra and Orisa. Kaplan stated that the developers wanted to give fans new cosmetic items that weren't restricted to special events alone.

