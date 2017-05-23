Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Overwatch Anniversary Event: Every Skin and Emote Listed

 
23 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Overwatch Anniversary Event: Every Skin and Emote Listed

Highlights

  • The Overwatch Anniversary Event is now live
  • It ends on June 12
  • There's a patch of around 1.64GB to download

The Overwatch Anniversary Event to celebrate the first year of popular hero online multiplayer shooter Overwatch is now live. Before you can jump in, there's an update to the game that's around 1.64GB on the PS4. The Overwatch Anniversary Event takes place from May 23 to June 12.

Like every Overwatch event prior, Blizzard will make a certain number of cosmetic items available for its duration. These include skins, emotes, player icons, and sprays to name a few.

 

One of the biggest draws is the limited edition skins that can be unlocked during the event. YouTuber Arrekz has highlighted all available ones during the Overwatch Anniversary Event.

Overwatch Anniversary Event skins

  • Pharah – Bedouin 
  • Solider 76 – Cyborg 76
  • D.Va – Cruiser 
  • Tracer – Graffiti
  • Hanzo – Cyber Ninja
  • Mei – Beekeeper
  • Zarya – Cyberian 
  • Bastion – Dune Buggy
  • Genji – Sentai
  • Symmetra – Oasis
  • Lucio – Jazzy

Furthermore, there will be a host of emotes you can obtain as well. This time around, they're in the form of dance moves. Apt considering that this is a celebration of the hero shooter's first year.

Overwatch Anniversary Event emotes

  • Tracer – Charleston
  • McCree – Line Dance
  • Mercy – Hustle
  • Reinhardt – Sweethardt
  • Mei – Sunny Dance
  • Widowmaker – Ballet
  • Pharah – Rocket Guitar
  • Lucio – Smooth
  • Bastion – Robo Boogie
  • Hanzo – Fisherman Dance
  • Junkrat – Running Rat
  • Ana, Symmetra, D.Va, Roadhog, Sombra, Torbjorn, Zenyatta, Soldier 76, Orisa, Reaper, Winston, Zarya, Genji – Dance

In addition to this Overwatch Anniversary Event loot boxes will also contain 24 new voice lines, 25 sprays, and 25 player icons, including golden player icons. You can check out all of the above in the following video.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Overwatch, Overwatch Anniversary Event, Overwatch Anniversary Event loot, Overwatch Anniversary Event skins, Overwatch Anniversary Event emotes, Overwatch anniversary event date, Blizzard, Overwatch Anniversary Event patch download size
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Government Said to Offer Apple Tax Concessions to Expand Production in India
Destiny 2 on the PS4 Pro Won't Be 60fps: Bungie
Overwatch Anniversary Event: Every Skin and Emote Listed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About the Paytm Payments Bank in 10 Points
  2. ExtraTorrent Is Back Online, Albeit With a New Domain
  3. Paytm Payments Bank Launched, Xiaomi Redmi 4 India Sale & More: 360 Daily
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Sale in India Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 8 Minutes
  5. OnePlus 5 Will Sport Fingerprint Sensor at the Front, Reveals CEO
  6. Government Said to Offer Apple Tax Concessions to Expand Production
  7. Clash of Clans Update Brings New Abilities, Buildings, Troops, and More
  8. CBSE Results 2017 Class 12: How to Check Marks Online
  9. OnePlus 5 Colour Variants Teased, Might Offer Interesting Choices
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Not Driving Growth, Says UBS Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.