The Overwatch Anniversary Event to celebrate the first year of popular hero online multiplayer shooter Overwatch is now live. Before you can jump in, there's an update to the game that's around 1.64GB on the PS4. The Overwatch Anniversary Event takes place from May 23 to June 12.

Like every Overwatch event prior, Blizzard will make a certain number of cosmetic items available for its duration. These include skins, emotes, player icons, and sprays to name a few.

One of the biggest draws is the limited edition skins that can be unlocked during the event. YouTuber Arrekz has highlighted all available ones during the Overwatch Anniversary Event.

Overwatch Anniversary Event skins

Pharah – Bedouin

Solider 76 – Cyborg 76

D.Va – Cruiser

Tracer – Graffiti

Hanzo – Cyber Ninja

Mei – Beekeeper

Zarya – Cyberian

Bastion – Dune Buggy

Genji – Sentai

Symmetra – Oasis

Lucio – Jazzy

Furthermore, there will be a host of emotes you can obtain as well. This time around, they're in the form of dance moves. Apt considering that this is a celebration of the hero shooter's first year.

Overwatch Anniversary Event emotes

Tracer – Charleston

McCree – Line Dance

Mercy – Hustle

Reinhardt – Sweethardt

Mei – Sunny Dance

Widowmaker – Ballet

Pharah – Rocket Guitar

Lucio – Smooth

Bastion – Robo Boogie

Hanzo – Fisherman Dance

Junkrat – Running Rat

Ana, Symmetra, D.Va, Roadhog, Sombra, Torbjorn, Zenyatta, Soldier 76, Orisa, Reaper, Winston, Zarya, Genji – Dance

In addition to this Overwatch Anniversary Event loot boxes will also contain 24 new voice lines, 25 sprays, and 25 player icons, including golden player icons. You can check out all of the above in the following video.