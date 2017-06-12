Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Original Xbox Backwards Compatibility Coming to Xbox One, Xbox One X: Microsoft at E3 2017

 
12 June 2017
Highlights

  • The first Xbox debuted in 2001
  • Xbox One and Xbox One X can play games from it later in the year
  • Original Xbox discs will work as well as digital versions

Not only did Microsoft reveal the Xbox One X price and release date at E3 2017 but the company also stated that it’s bringing games from the original Xbox to the Xbox One and Xbox One X. 2001's Xbox marked Microsoft's first foray into console hardware.

“Our team of engineers are working hard to bring some of your original favorite Xbox games to Xbox One today,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced at the company’s E3 2017 keynote.

“OG games will look better and play better across the Xbox One family,” Spencer said, with cult classic Crimson Skies being one of them.

Original Xbox backwards compatibility for Xbox One and Xbox One X - how it works

After the event, Xbox marketing lead Albert Penello confirmed how original Xbox backwards compatibility will work.

"Your original Xbox discs will work. Digital licenses will carry over. AND you can system-link play across all three generations," he tweeted.

What this means is, original Xbox discs as well as digital versions bought on the Xbox 360 will carry over to the Xbox One and Xbox One X, which is a pretty sweet gesture for those still holding on to games from 2001.

 

No release date has been given just yet, aside from the fact that it will be out later in the year. Much like the Xbox 360 backwards compatibility for the Xbox One, expect those who are a part of the Xbox Insider Program to have a first taste of it.

With the advent of backwards compatibility for the previous two generations of Xbox consoles, Microsoft seems to be committed to allowing Xbox One owners to carry their game libraries forward. It’s a welcome step. More so with the likes of Sony wondering why anyone would even bother.

"When we've dabbled with backwards compatibility, I can say it is one of those features that is much requested, but not actually used much," said Sony's Jim Ryan in an interview. "That, and I was at a Gran Turismo event recently where they had PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, and the PS1 and the PS2 games, they looked ancient, like why would anybody play this?"

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Original Xbox, Xbox 2001, OG Xbox, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox One X, E3, E3 2017, Microsoft, Xbox E3, original xbox backwards compatibility, xbox backwards compatibility
