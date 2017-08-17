Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nvidia's GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Available in India at Rs. 650 a Month

 
17 August 2017
Nvidia's GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Available in India at Rs. 650 a Month

Highlights

  • GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service from Nvidia
  • It's only available on Nvidia Shield devices
  • It costs Rs. 650 per month in India

GeForce Now, Nvidia's subscription-based cloud gaming service, has been available globally since late 2015. Due to its exclusivity on Shield devices, which are yet to launch in India, Nvidia hasn’t officially brought the service to the country. But it seems GeForce Now has been quietly made available in India, at Rs. 650 per month with a one-month free trial.

Gadgets 360 was able to access the gaming service with the help of an Nvidia Shield TV, without having to log in via a VPN. We were also provided with INR pricing, which suggests that GeForce Now is available officially, if you're willing to import a Shield device. We've reached out to Nvidia India for comment, and will update once we hear back.

GeForce Now has two tiers of games: one that allows unlimited access to a library of games, like EA and Origin Access; and a second that operates on a buy and play model, which requires you to pay for a game on top of the subscription price.

The former includes the likes of Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins, BioShock Remastered, Borderlands, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Hitman: Absolution, Just Cause 2, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4, The Lego Movie Videogame, Minecraft: Story Mode, Paragon, Saints Row IV, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Thief, and Tomb Raider.

In the paid category, you've Batman: Arkham Knight, Everspace, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Hotline Miami, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Leo's Fortune, No Man's Sky, Overcooked, Snake Pass, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Virginia, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Worms W.M.D., and Yooka-Laylee among others.

Since GeForce Now is powered by hardware in the cloud, and streamed over the Internet, you'll need high download speeds. Nvidia recommends 50Mbps for full-HD 60fps gaming, and 25Mbps for HD 60fps, and over 10Mbps for HD 30fps. Factor in the fact that the closest server is in Europe, and you might experience undesirable lag.

Still, it's the first cloud gaming service that's available in India, with no sign of PlayStation Now yet.

geforce now india pricing GeForce Now Nvidia India

Screenshot displaying price of GeForce Now in India

Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

