No Nintendo Switch, PC Releases for Persona 5 and Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 and Persona 5 are two hotly anticipated titles soon to be released on PlayStation platforms. And it seems that it would stay this way.

If you were holding out for either game hitting PC or the Nintendo Switch, think again. Taking to Twitter to address fans asking if either game would see a release outside of Sony consoles, Atlus/Sega of America PR manager John Hardin had this to say:

“Persona 5 platforms: PS3, PS4. Yakuza 0 platforms: PS4. THAT'S. IT. No Switch. No PC. Idk [I don't know] about the box label, that's a Sony thing.”

What Hardin is referring to is Yakuza 0 sporting a label that states “PS4 Console Exclusive Game” in the US. Which did give some hope it would be available on other platforms. For the European release it says “Only On PlayStation”.

Nonetheless, Nintendo’s first-party line-up is usually the reason for many a fan to buy its consoles. With Beyond Good and Evil 2 rumoured to be a timed exclusive along with Splatoon and Mario along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — that’s now expected to be available at launch, at least in the US, would be Switch buyers have a fair bit to look forward to.