Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

No Nintendo Switch, PC Releases for Persona 5 and Yakuza 0

 
04 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
No Nintendo Switch, PC Releases for Persona 5 and Yakuza 0

Highlights

  • Yakuza 0 and Persona 5 are exclusive to PlayStation platforms
  • Due to Sony's labelling conventions, fans assumed they could be on PC
  • Sega has confirmed that this is not the case

Yakuza 0 and Persona 5 are two hotly anticipated titles soon to be released on PlayStation platforms. And it seems that it would stay this way.

If you were holding out for either game hitting PC or the Nintendo Switch, think again. Taking to Twitter to address fans asking if either game would see a release outside of Sony consoles, Atlus/Sega of America PR manager John Hardin had this to say:

“Persona 5 platforms: PS3, PS4. Yakuza 0 platforms: PS4. THAT'S. IT. No Switch. No PC. Idk [I don't know] about the box label, that's a Sony thing.”

What Hardin is referring to is Yakuza 0 sporting a label that states “PS4 Console Exclusive Game” in the US. Which did give some hope it would be available on other platforms. For the European release it says “Only On PlayStation”.

Nonetheless, Nintendo’s first-party line-up is usually the reason for many a fan to buy its consoles. With Beyond Good and Evil 2 rumoured to be a timed exclusive along with Splatoon and Mario along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — that’s now expected to be available at launch, at least in the US, would be Switch buyers have a fair bit to look forward to.

“We have also heard that the current plan is for the more expensive Switch SKU (stock keeping unit) to come bundled with a new version of Splatoon. A big part of the push for this will be a 1 vs 1 mode where two players on separate Switches can fight over a map, switching their weapon of choice at will mid-game,” a post from serial Switch leaker LetsPlayVideoGames reads before stating Nintendo plans to support it with free content like it did for the Wii U version of the game.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Yakuza 0, Persona 5, Nintendo Switch, Switch, Sega, Atlus, Nintendo, PC games, PC gaming, PS4
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
CES 2017: Linksys Velop Brings Mesh Wi-Fi, at a Higher Price Than Google Wifi
Upcoming Mobile Trends: AR, VR, Dual Cameras - What Smartphone Makers are Working on for 2017
VR Glasses
No Nintendo Switch, PC Releases for Persona 5 and Yakuza 0
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  4. These Smart Bicycles Run Android
  5. Qualcomm Finally Details Its Flagship Mobile SoC - Snapdragon 835
  6. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  7. Honor 6X First Impressions
  8. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  9. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Honor 6X Set to Launch in India at the End of the Month
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.