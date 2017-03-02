Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Uses Friend Codes to Add Friends

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Uses Friend Codes to Add Friends

The Nintendo Switch release date is March 3. In the run up to this, the company has released a patch for the console. This enables a host of online services like the Nintendo eShop storefront to buy games digitally and the ability to use SD cards.

It has also been discovered that the console uses Friend Codes — Nintendo’s confusing 12-digit code to add your friends to your friend list.

Nintendo Switch Price, Release Date, Specs, and Everything Else You Need to Know

“Yep, we finally have our day one online functionality of the Nintendo Switch and can confirm that the main way to add friends will be using Friend Codes. You can also search for local users, add friends you’ve played with and also add friends from Super Mario Run and Miitomo. Although, it looks like you’ll need to give someone a 12 digit friend code to add them,” writes Press Start’s Shannon Grixti.

 

Nintendo Switch day one patch features:

  • Linking Nintendo Account to your profile
  • Adding friends
  • Receiving news
  • Accessing eShop
  • Posting screenshots on social media
  • Sending/receiving Miis
  • Software updates
  • Connecting My Nintendo Rewards program
  • SD card support

Initial reviews range from overwhelmingly positive to absolutely scathing. While we’re yet to get our hands on the device ourselves, it appears that Nintendo’s console handheld hybrid concept is a whole lot more divisive than the company would like.

We discuss everything about the Nintendo Switch, its launch line-up, pre-orders and the return of local multiplayer on Transition, our podcast on gaming and pop culture.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Friend Codes, Switch, Nintendo Switch Day one patch, Friend Codes, Nintendo Switch online
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Amazon's Rekindle Programme to Help Women Resume Work After a Career Break
Nokia and BlackBerry Are Back? The Proof Will Be in the Sales
Datawind
Nintendo Switch Uses Friend Codes to Add Friends
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  3. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  4. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  5. Fossils Point to Life on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  7. Apple Said to Have 1,000 Engineers Working on AR for the iPhone 8
  8. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Live Images Again Show AI Button, Side Profile
  10. Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.