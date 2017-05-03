Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch to Get Mario RPG Crossover Featuring Ubisoft Rabbids: Report

 
03 May 2017
Nintendo Switch to Get Mario RPG Crossover Featuring Ubisoft Rabbids: Report

Highlights

  • The new game could be called Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • It may be officially revealed at E3 2017
  • This could fill the Nintendo Switch's September 2017 release window

Late last year it was reported that the Nintendo Switch would get a role-playing game crossover between Mario and Ubisoft’s Rabbids.

At the time it was suggested to be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch. However this did not come to pass.

Now, a fresh report from Kotaku has emerged stating that the game is definitely in development and could be called Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with an official reveal at E3 2017. It’s slated for an August or September release and will use Ubisoft’s proprietary Snowdrop engine and feature turn-based combat, two player local co-operative play, and a goofy sense of humour.

 

The game will apparently have eight playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and, oddly, four Rabbids dressed up as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach.

An August or September release would make sense considering that Splatoon 2 and ARMS are due for the Nintendo Switch in June and July respectively, allowing for a decent window of opportunity for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Considering the close ties between Nintendo and Ubisoft what with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot praising the Switch prior to its reveal and rumours of the new Beyond Good and Evil being a Switch exclusive, we won’t dismiss this latest report just yet. More so considering Kotaku’s reputation with past leaks such as No Man’s Sky’s release delay and the next Assassin’s Creed game set to take place in Egypt.

Nintendo Switch to Get Mario RPG Crossover Featuring Ubisoft Rabbids: Report
 
 

